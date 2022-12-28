ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022

Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

The Top 5 Historic Preservation Stories That Struck a Chord in 2022

Did you know CandysDirt.com is the only media outlet in the country offering a weekly column on historic preservation? I spend a good portion of each week researching ways to educate and inform our readers about why preserving our built history is critical. I also persuade and cajole some of our finest preservation specialists such as preservation architect and Preservation Dallas board president Norman Alston and Architexas Senior Associate and Historic Preservation Specialist Jay Firsching to contribute. When you comment, it’s basically a pat on the back for all of us. So, thanks, and keep up the good work!
DALLAS, TX
ktalnews.com

Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

Dallas has some of the best doctors (and the worst)

In the 1870s, a bright young dentist — tall, lean, mustachioed and blonde, with a slight speech impediment and a nagging cough — opened his practice in Deep Ellum. The lanky Georgia native Henry John Holliday had earned a doctorate of dentistry at 19 and won three awards, including best set of gold teeth, at a Dallas County fair.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Chocolate Shop Nationally Ranked

Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Top 10 Places To Toast The New Year In McKinney, Plano, Celina, Frisco And Richardson

We’re entering the raise-your-glass season when family, friends and colleagues deliver pithy toasts to mark the beginning of the new year. And while “cheers!” and champagnes and sparkling wines are great for any holiday occasion, many of us like to venture off the beaten path with well-thought-out prose and inventive libations. Pinot noir, zinfandel, and gewürztraminer go great with the richness of holiday bites. And don’t forget cocktails. Inventive sips include rye whiskey formulations with ginger and cider, holiday spiced mimosas, cranberry mules, and wintery spritzes with rosemary, club soda and gin. Consult your favorite mixologist.
MCKINNEY, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
Local Profile

No, The Galleria Dallas Is Not Closing

In the last 24 hours, rumors swirled that Galleria Dallas, a North Texas staple, was closing. Local Profile confirmed the mall is not closing, but changed ownership. According to WFAA, the rumor cycled through social media about the Galleria Dallas closing its doors. These rumors began after The Dallas Morning News announced that Metropolitan Life Insurance (MetLife) took over the property as well as the 432-room Westin Galleria Hotel.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile’s Top 10 Stories Of 2022

Before we leap into 2023, let’s take a moment to pause and remember the past year. Here are Local Profile’s top stories from 2022. Massive Lines At Shein Pop-up Store In Plano, Texas. Today, a Shein pop-up store opened its doors to a throng of eager fans, hoping...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Remembering Marilyn Rolnick Tonkon (1931–2022)

When Marilyn Rolnick Tonkon entered a room, everyone knew it. “Word would go around the event: ‘Marilyn Rolnick is here,’ ” remembers Yvette Gonzalez, showroom manager at The Bright Group. The barely five-foot-tall designer possessed a commanding presence that belied her frame—the well-earned result of her storied 50-year career.
DALLAS, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
