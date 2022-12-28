ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Wyoming High School is thousands of miles away from her home country and has overcome many obstacles in pursuing her dreams and passions. She was selected as our student of the week on this last Friday of 2022. “Not every day is...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services

A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
People

Michigan Cat Found Frozen to the Ground Recovering After Rescue: 'We Won't Give Up'

The cat, named Elliot, is "resting comfortably" and being monitored closely at a Michigan animal clinic after his rescue on Monday A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend. The Good Samaritan discovered the feline, an older male, on Dec. 26 and brought him to Big Lake Animal Clinic in Muskegon, Michigan, to get the pet help, the clinic said in a social media post. The facility added that staff members named the recovering cat Elliot after the winter storm affecting...
MUSKEGON, MI

