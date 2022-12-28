Read full article on original website
There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
After ‘miracle’ save, cutting-edge heart surgery at Corewell
It's been five months since Don Westhouse stopped breathing while waterskiing in Newaygo County.
911 call captures baby’s birth on US-131 exit ramp
If you're frustrated by super-cautious, snow-wary drivers, imagine you're stuck behind them while trying to get your wife to the hospital while she is in labor.
Spectrum, Beaumont integration and expansions top most-read health care stories of 2022
The blockbuster merger of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health in February of 2022 created a monthslong process, including a couple of name changes, to merge the two large health systems. The rebranded Corewell Health is now the largest in-state health system based in Michigan with 22 hospitals, more than 5,000...
National research company coming to Muskegon with survey to ask about housing crisis
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Residents, commuters and employers throughout Muskegon are being given the opportunity to voice their concerns about the housing crisis due to a national housing research firm coming to the county. Bowen National Research is conducting a five-year housing needs assessment by having communities take an...
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
13 On Your Side talks to Good Samaritan, clinic that saved frozen Muskegon cat
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In his darkest hours, Elliot the cat was found frozen to the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon Monday morning. Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck. "At that point, I...
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
Wyoming High School student overcomes challenges with kindness
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A senior at Wyoming High School is thousands of miles away from her home country and has overcome many obstacles in pursuing her dreams and passions. She was selected as our student of the week on this last Friday of 2022. “Not every day is...
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its services
A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach across West Michigan. (Dec. 30, 2022) Playground GR receives $50K donation, expands its …. A local nonprofit received a $50,000 donation from the group 100 Businesses That Care to expand its outreach...
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub serves mouthwatering BBQ
GREENVILLE, MI -- Hop Hog Backyard Brewpub has grown into a staple in the Greater Grand Rapids area since it first opened in 2020. The popular brewpub, 1310 W. Washington St. in Greenville, was created by a group of West Michigan natives interested in highlighting unique twists on classic comfort dishes.
Whitehall business gifting free van to family in need
WHITEHALL, Mich — The owner of an auto repair shop in Muskegon County is looking to pay it forward to a family in need. The Viking Garage in Whitehall is planning to gift a local family with a used Chrysler Town and Country minivan. "I believe we have a...
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
West MI teen going home from hospital after more than 100 days of recovery following car crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan athlete is getting ready to go home after 100 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. It's been more than three months since the 16-year-old West Ottawa student was in a car crash that left him in critical condition. It's clear from...
Michigan Cat Found Frozen to the Ground Recovering After Rescue: 'We Won't Give Up'
The cat, named Elliot, is "resting comfortably" and being monitored closely at a Michigan animal clinic after his rescue on Monday A woman in Michigan found a cat frozen to the ground after the holiday weekend. The Good Samaritan discovered the feline, an older male, on Dec. 26 and brought him to Big Lake Animal Clinic in Muskegon, Michigan, to get the pet help, the clinic said in a social media post. The facility added that staff members named the recovering cat Elliot after the winter storm affecting...
SUV crashes into Grand River; driver hospitalized
One person is in the hospital after they were pulled from an SUV that crashed into the Grand River Saturday morning.
Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade
The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade.
