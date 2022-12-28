ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasomatters.org

Opinion: A vote to save Duranguito is a vote for community

City Council on Tuesday will make a critical decision whether to proceed with the ill-fated “arena.” The proposal essentially duplicates existing venues aside from luxury boxes and ownership. A small group of people wants control of your tax dollars for their entertainment. To get there, they used projects...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Business leaders oppose Downtown arena site talks

Despite pushback from the business community, two city representatives opposed to building the controversial Downtown arena in the Duranguito neighborhood want to vote to change the site – or abandon the project altogether – on Tuesday. That’s when three newly elected city representatives who have also said they...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: A conversation with El Paso’s legislators

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Legislative Delegation Conversation: To help El Pasoans understand the key issues that will dominate the 88th Texas Legislative session, El Paso Matters is hosting a conversation with our legislative delegation next week. The forum will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center, 9050 Viscount Blvd. State Sen. César Blanco and state Reps. Joe Moody, Mary González, Lina Ortega and Claudia Ordaz will discuss the upcoming session with El Paso Matters CEO Robert Moore. Admission is free, however, attendees are asked to reserve seats in advance by clicking here. The Texas Legislature begins Jan. 10 and ends May 29.
EL PASO, TX
texasbreaking.com

Migrants protest unjust treatment by marching to the courthouse

On Wednesday, a group of migrants protested cruel treatment by marching from the Segundo Barrio’s Sacred Heart Church to the El Paso County Courthouse. The majority of them were protesting the Dec. 27 announcement of the extension of Title 42. Many of them who have been taking refuge at Sacred Heart Church lack the legal documents needed to lawfully depart El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Doña Ana Arts Council director announces retirement

Regarding my three years at the Doña Ana Arts Council, to quote Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”. What was “best” about it was that I got to be in charge of an organization that has been very effectively promoting, encouraging, and inspiring the arts for half a century. During my time in charge, we emphasized reaching the broadest spectrum of our community through the widest range of the arts. I got to work with great people on the Board of Directors, on the staff, under contract, and in the community. We successfully partnered with six other public and private entities to bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning experiences to young people in public elementary schools. We collaborated with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to kick into gear an Artspace feasibility study on artist live/work spaces. We saw a former DAArts director and a DAArts art history instructor start up a separate service combining art history classes with tours to premier art museums. We moved into a spectacular space for our galleries adjacent to the Arts and Cultural District, and when new ownership of that space made it necessary to move on, we found a fantastic location actually in the Arts and Cultural District, one that will become a more permanent home for the Arts Council, if not the permanent home.
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast

Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Courthouse News Service

El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
EL PASO, TX

