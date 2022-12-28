Read full article on original website
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: A vote to save Duranguito is a vote for community
City Council on Tuesday will make a critical decision whether to proceed with the ill-fated “arena.” The proposal essentially duplicates existing venues aside from luxury boxes and ownership. A small group of people wants control of your tax dollars for their entertainment. To get there, they used projects...
elpasomatters.org
Business leaders oppose Downtown arena site talks
Despite pushback from the business community, two city representatives opposed to building the controversial Downtown arena in the Duranguito neighborhood want to vote to change the site – or abandon the project altogether – on Tuesday. That’s when three newly elected city representatives who have also said they...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: A conversation with El Paso’s legislators
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Legislative Delegation Conversation: To help El Pasoans understand the key issues that will dominate the 88th Texas Legislative session, El Paso Matters is hosting a conversation with our legislative delegation next week. The forum will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center, 9050 Viscount Blvd. State Sen. César Blanco and state Reps. Joe Moody, Mary González, Lina Ortega and Claudia Ordaz will discuss the upcoming session with El Paso Matters CEO Robert Moore. Admission is free, however, attendees are asked to reserve seats in advance by clicking here. The Texas Legislature begins Jan. 10 and ends May 29.
texasbreaking.com
Migrants protest unjust treatment by marching to the courthouse
On Wednesday, a group of migrants protested cruel treatment by marching from the Segundo Barrio’s Sacred Heart Church to the El Paso County Courthouse. The majority of them were protesting the Dec. 27 announcement of the extension of Title 42. Many of them who have been taking refuge at Sacred Heart Church lack the legal documents needed to lawfully depart El Paso.
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded, stating that the group […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Doña Ana Arts Council director announces retirement
Regarding my three years at the Doña Ana Arts Council, to quote Charles Dickens, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”. What was “best” about it was that I got to be in charge of an organization that has been very effectively promoting, encouraging, and inspiring the arts for half a century. During my time in charge, we emphasized reaching the broadest spectrum of our community through the widest range of the arts. I got to work with great people on the Board of Directors, on the staff, under contract, and in the community. We successfully partnered with six other public and private entities to bring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) learning experiences to young people in public elementary schools. We collaborated with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to kick into gear an Artspace feasibility study on artist live/work spaces. We saw a former DAArts director and a DAArts art history instructor start up a separate service combining art history classes with tours to premier art museums. We moved into a spectacular space for our galleries adjacent to the Arts and Cultural District, and when new ownership of that space made it necessary to move on, we found a fantastic location actually in the Arts and Cultural District, one that will become a more permanent home for the Arts Council, if not the permanent home.
City gives tour of former Bassett Middle School, serving as migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management gave local media outlets a tour on Friday of the former Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso which will serve as a temporary shelter for migrants. This is one of two vacant schools that the El Paso Independent School District […]
City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets
EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton to speak at MLK Breakfast
Doña Ana County Deputy Sheriff Jamar Cotton will be the keynote speaker at the Doña Ana County NAACP’s Martin Luther King Breakfast, which will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Tickets to the breakfast are $30....
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration. Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence. Abbott says the strategies have been...
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso. The former Basset and Morehead middle schools, in the El Paso Independent School District, are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters. However, some residents living within the area are expressing their concerns. Earlier this […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenarians
Happy Birthday to living legend and Tuskegee Airman Lt. Clayton Flowers on his 107th Birthday in Las Cruces this week. Happy 107 Birthday Lt FlowersPhoto byNAACP Dona Ana Branch for 2nd Life Media.
