A favorite Guy Fieri 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the last 16 years, Guy Fieri has starred in more than 660 episodes of his hit Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives." During that time he has eaten at more than 1,250 restaurants. The show even brought Fieri and his iconic Camaro SS to Richmond.

This week, Mashed.com listed "the best" diner, drive-in, or dive that Fieri has visited in each state. And wouldn't you know it, the selection for Virginia sits right in the heart of downtown Richmond.

" Perly's Restaurant and Delicatessen in Richmond, Virginia is not like every other Jewish deli you'll find," a post on Mashed.com read . "They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists, like their potato and duck pierogis, which Guy Fieri called 'dynamite,' or the Jewish egg rolls stuffed with corned beef and sauerkraut."

Whether or not Fieri actually loved Perly's more than every other restaurant he visited in Virginia was not made clear in the article.

Fieri was last spotted in Richmond in September 2019 when he visited Perly's, The Fancy Biscuit, ZZQ, Soul Taco , and Pops on Grace.

Perly's is located at 111 E. Grace Street.

