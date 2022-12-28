Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs
Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn. The memorial service will begin at 1:00...
bbbtv12.com
John Roland Loyd III, Oak Ridge
John Roland Loyd, III, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a sudden cardiac event. John was born on June 23, 1935, to John R. Loyd, Jr. & Peggy Rudder Loyd in Bridgeport, Alabama. He always enjoyed sharing anecdotes about his lively childhood spent fishing and hunting with his beloved brother, Mark. John played football in high school and stayed in touch with some of his high school classmates throughout his entire life. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1959, where he majored in mechanical engineering.
bbbtv12.com
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson, Harriman
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson age 80 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jerry was a Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a devoted coach of youth baseball and basketball. He worked on the C-130, F-16, F-22, and many other fighter planes during his 32 years at Lockheed. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Paul Swenson.
bbbtv12.com
Harold Leab, Caryville
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
bbbtv12.com
Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman
Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters.
bbbtv12.com
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
bbbtv12.com
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
bbbtv12.com
Opal Porter, Wartburg
Opal Porter, of Wartburg, passed away on December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
indherald.com
Rock star Alice Cooper’s mother was from Scott County — and his grandparents are buried here
Talk about it being a small world. One of the most recognizable faces in rock music’s heavy metal genre has strong Scott County ties — and no one knew it until his mother died on Tuesday. The mother of Alice Cooper — who is known by hard rock...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
Family member remembers sister killed in Cumberland County fire
A family member of one of the victims of a Cumberland County house fire that claimed the lives of six people shared her memories of their sister on Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Customers stop attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant was stopped by customers inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said. KCSO Major Crimes investigators are on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where customers within the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.
'He was loved by so many' || Family remembers 3-year-old killed after accidental shooting in Claiborne Co.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said a three-year-old child died due to an accidental shooting on Wednesday. He said that Drake Adams was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He also said that the father of the child, Anthony Adams, 42, was arrested the same day at around 12 p.m.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
wvlt.tv
Who is Larry McBee, suspect in deadly Rural King shooting?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New details emerged about 18-year-old Larry McBee, who was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Rural King employee Tristan Smith. McBee was accused of shooting another man back in October during a robbery after a struggle with a gun, according to...
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
