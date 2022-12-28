Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia minister says there is something better than making New Year's resolutionsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Virginia Zoo announces the birth of their second rare pygmy hippoCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
3 Richmond restaurants wishes for 2023 (ok, maybe a few more than three)
We are making wishes in lieu of sweeping predictions for 2023 in our Richmond, Virginia dining scene.
VCU mistakenly tells applicants they had been accepted
Virginia Commonwealth University mistakenly sent emails to potential future students that told them they had been accepted into the university.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond Food News: Dec. 29-Jan. 4
It’s been a year already since we rounded up the latest and greatest go-to eateries in the Richmond region, and our list has been growing ever since. We’ve assembled a sizzling collection of 25 outstanding dining experiences around the region, local concepts that made their debuts between January 2021 and August 2022 and quickly established themselves as regulars in the rotation, places to catch up with pals and destinations that leave us happy and full. From a cozy Fan wine bar to a coffee shop that rethinks the biz and a playful eatery channeling Mexico City, these spots offer a little bit of everything. (Richmond magazine)
Three-week-old Richmond zoo pygmy hippo has first swimming lesson with mom
The newest star of the Metro Richmond Zoo is strutting her stuff, showing off thousands of years of natural instincts during her first experience swimming, just three weeks after birth.
Tina Watkins is no longer leading the Petersburg Fire Department
Tina Watkins came to Petersburg after she retired from Richmond Fire following 34 years in the city.
Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards on his next steps
Rick Edwards, who was appointed acting chief in October 2022, recently shared his thoughts with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
NBC12
Community fridge forced to move because of complaints
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A community refrigerator meant to offer food to those in need, is causing controversy. RVA Community Fridges says they have until Jan. 1 to move their fridge in front of Black Rabbit Tattoo. This comes after complaints were made to the shop’s property manager, saying it’s drawing in a homeless population and making some people uncomfortable.
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Midlothian mother received master’s degree from VCU, accomplishing dream 30 years in the making
A Midlothian mother completed a dream 30 years in the making when she received her master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University this December, after tragedy cut her freshman year at the school short in 1990.
Virginia Business
Making the cut
The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Knife found at Richmond airport featured in TSA’s Top 10 unusual items year-end list
One unusual security find at Richmond International Airport made it into the TSA's annual Top 10 List for 2022.
A favorite Guy Fieri 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' is in Richmond
"They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists."
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Comments / 0