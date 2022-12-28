ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

It’s been a year already since we rounded up the latest and greatest go-to eateries in the Richmond region, and our list has been growing ever since. We’ve assembled a sizzling collection of 25 outstanding dining experiences around the region, local concepts that made their debuts between January 2021 and August 2022 and quickly established themselves as regulars in the rotation, places to catch up with pals and destinations that leave us happy and full. From a cozy Fan wine bar to a coffee shop that rethinks the biz and a playful eatery channeling Mexico City, these spots offer a little bit of everything. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station

Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

WAVERLY —The state of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas present last month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first seven years’ production for the plant, which is...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Community fridge forced to move because of complaints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A community refrigerator meant to offer food to those in need, is causing controversy. RVA Community Fridges says they have until Jan. 1 to move their fridge in front of Black Rabbit Tattoo. This comes after complaints were made to the shop’s property manager, saying it’s drawing in a homeless population and making some people uncomfortable.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Making the cut

The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
RICHMOND, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA

