Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Sheila Grace Watkins, 49, was last seen Friday afternoon at around 3 p.m. at the Food Lion in Holden Beach. She was wearing all black except for a grey sweater.
WECT
Sheriff’s office: Driver on the run after attempted traffic stop in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Grathwol Drive in the Kings Grant neighborhood in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on the scene. Officials told WECT that they were performing a traffic stop in the area and the driver got out and ran. NHCSO has K-9s on the scene to assist in their search for the driver.
cbs17
Sheriff asks for help identifying truck involved in Sampson County theft
HARRELLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton asked the public Thursday for help identifying a vehicle involved in a theft. On Friday, Dec. 23, Sheriff Thornton said a truck stole a trailer and side-by-side from a location in Harrells. The exact location has not been released. He...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after man is found dead on Christmas Eve
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on Christmas Eve. “Jordan Thompson, 33, was found deceased in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30pm Saturday, afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning. His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area,” said the BCSO in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found dead near road
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in a death investigation. Detectives with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit say the death occurred on December 24th. Jordan Thompson, 33, was found dead in the area of River Road and Telegraph...
Man uses gun at South Carolina Waffle House to fend off 2 men who jumped counter, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man used a gun to fend off two men who jumped the counter at a Conway-area Waffle House and began to assault him, according to a police report obtained by News13. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 1528 Highway 544, according to the report, […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police use Jiu-Jitsu training to help deescalate situations
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Police training has become a topic of debate over the past few years, but the Wilmington Police Department has found a safe way to take control of potentially dangerous situations. By learning Gracie Style Techniques, a form of jiu-jitsu, officers are learning how to...
WECT
U.S. 17 in Pender County reopens following two-vehicle crash
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that U.S. 17 near Surf City is reopen following a two-vehicle crash. Previously, the incident caused traffic delays and closures at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to a Pender County Sheriff’s Office representative, the...
wpde.com
Dates announced for 2023 Black Bike Week in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The dates for the Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival in 2023 have been announced. The 43rd annual event will take place Memorial Day weekend on May 26-29. There will be live music, entertainment, meet and greets and other events happening throughout the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Top news stories of 2022
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) —As we gear up to enter 2023 over the weekend, WWAY is taking a look back on some of our biggest stories covered this year, in no particular order. Wilmington International Airport welcomed a new airline. Avelo came to Wilmington in its second year of operations, flying to destinations in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, New Haven, Connecticut, Orlando, Florida, and seasonally to Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, Maryland.
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington church hosts Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The community gathered on Saturday at the Warner Temple AME Zion Church for a Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration. The celebration kicked off with ritual drumming from the African American Dance Ensemble, followed by DL Ministries’ performance of Song of Gathering, then a prayer.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County reminds residents about property tax deadline
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County wants to remind residents that personal property needs to be listed with the county’s tax office before January 31, 2023 to avoid a penalty. Personal property includes motor vehicles, boats, campers, trailers, single-wide mobile homes with wheels and axle...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
Community complaints lead to the arrest of two
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past few months alleging that controlled substances are being sold and delivered in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit served active arrest...
triad-city-beat.com
Jody Greene’s racist comments cost Columbus County Sheriff’s Office military equipment
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 21. Story by Kelan Lyons. The Department of Public Safety has suspended the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department from participating in a program that allows law enforcement agencies to acquire surplus military equipment. The suspension is the latest development...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wilmington
Wilmingtonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Wilmington.
Comments / 0