Burst water main causes damage at main post office

By Christine Flores
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — Retail operations at Chicago’s main post office have been temporarily suspended after a water main break.

The watermain broke Monday at the location at 433 West Harrison Street on the first floor and caused flooding, ice and damage.

In a statement, the office’s communications team said in part: “Due to a water main break … the retail operations are temporarily suspended for safety reasons. The postal service is assessing the water damage.”

People who are in need of any of the services provided at this location are urged to find another site. More information at USPS.com

No word on when they anticipate to reopen their retail operation, but we do know all employees are reporting to their regular assignment.

WGN News

