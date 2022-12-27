ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Disney items, tiller, furniture, and misc.

Disney Items – Tiller – Furniture – Household – Tools. All sells to settle the estate online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 8035 Willowdale Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire Transfer required on purchases totaling $2,000 or greater. 15%...
NORTH CANTON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
KNOX COUNTY, OH
luxury-houses.net

Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout

The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
HURON, OH
WHIZ

Garden Road Fire Damages Home

The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash

No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
wtuz.com

County Road to Close Outside Newcomerstown

Nick McWilliams reporting – A rural route outside Newcomerstown is set to close for multiple days. Starting Thursday, Pleasant Valley Road outside the village in Washington Township will close until January 4th for a culvert replacement. All work will be completed weather permitting, and during this period, only emergency...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
CLEVELAND, OH

