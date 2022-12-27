Read full article on original website
Farm and Dairy
ONLINE ONLY: Disney items, tiller, furniture, and misc.
Disney Items – Tiller – Furniture – Household – Tools. All sells to settle the estate online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 8035 Willowdale Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. Wire Transfer required on purchases totaling $2,000 or greater. 15%...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #19FR09-0276
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES FIDUCARIES, DEVISEES AND DONEES OF GLEN R ANDERSON, et al. By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, JANUARY 20, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:
luxury-houses.net
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout
The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in North Olmsted: See where the winning ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets Northeast Ohio!. Although nobody hit the $685 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, one Ohioan is waking up as a millionaire after matching five numbers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
whbc.com
State Fire Marshal: Alternative Heat Sources in Operation in Newcomerstown Home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to do just one thing when it comes to death-by-fire in Ohio. We’re already at 151 people dead, and the office stresses that many of these fires are preventable. They revealed that at the...
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
WHIZ
Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash
No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Stark County man
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by Stark County Sheriff's Office for John Gabl, 92.
cleveland19.com
Thieves target distracted Summit County parents dropping off kids at daycare
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are searching for two thieves they believe are targeting preoccupied parents dropping off their kids at daycare. Twinsburg mom Paige Pennington said she was just dropping off her 3-year-old twin boys to daycare on Thursday just like she does every day. She ran...
Crash delays traffic on I-77 southbound in Stark County
Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-77 southbound in Stark County Friday night. I-77 southbound is closed beyond Everhard Road/Whipple Avenue because of the crash.
wtuz.com
County Road to Close Outside Newcomerstown
Nick McWilliams reporting – A rural route outside Newcomerstown is set to close for multiple days. Starting Thursday, Pleasant Valley Road outside the village in Washington Township will close until January 4th for a culvert replacement. All work will be completed weather permitting, and during this period, only emergency...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
