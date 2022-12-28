ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The biggest military stories of 2022

American veterans volunteered to help Ukraine fight after Russia invaded the country in February, Congress passed landmark legislation to help service members affected by toxic exposure and the Defense Department is retiring the National Defense Service Medal on Dec. 31. Along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and veterans’ issues, these...
ALABAMA STATE
F-35 deliveries halted after Texas mishap; new contract finalized

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin on Friday announced it halted acceptance flights and deliveries of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters amid an investigation into the cause of an F-35B mishap on a Texas runway this month. The halt means Lockheed delivered fewer F-35s than the 148 contractually required in 2022.
FORT WORTH, TX
Military operations killed more than 600 ISIS fighters in 2022

United States and allied operations in the Middle East in 2022 killed more than 600 Islamic State insurgents. The United States conducted 313 operations over the course of the year under the authority of the CENTCOM commander and the command of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. Fourteen of those operations were unilateral operations by the U.S., while the others were coordinated and executed with local partners.
New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training

Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
New in 2023: The fate of Fat Leonard

Who knew that “Fat Leonard” Glenn Francis had an encore planned?. Who could have foreseen that in 2022 he would manage to top the audaciousness of one of the biggest scandals in U.S. Navy history, one in which he plied scores of Navy officers with cash, hotels and sex workers in exchange for an inside line on lucrative port services contracts for his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd.?
Satellite images show war in Europe and 2022′s major events

War returned to Europe in 2022 as Russian forces invaded neighboring Ukraine. At the same time, China continued its march toward a more modern military. Satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies compiled a look at the year in images, showing major events from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and nighttime at the World Cup in Qatar to crowds in London waiting to pay respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after her death and volcanic eruptions in Tonga and Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE

