Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Navy Times
The biggest military stories of 2022
American veterans volunteered to help Ukraine fight after Russia invaded the country in February, Congress passed landmark legislation to help service members affected by toxic exposure and the Defense Department is retiring the National Defense Service Medal on Dec. 31. Along with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and veterans’ issues, these...
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States.
Navy Times
F-35 deliveries halted after Texas mishap; new contract finalized
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin on Friday announced it halted acceptance flights and deliveries of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters amid an investigation into the cause of an F-35B mishap on a Texas runway this month. The halt means Lockheed delivered fewer F-35s than the 148 contractually required in 2022.
Navy Times
Military operations killed more than 600 ISIS fighters in 2022
United States and allied operations in the Middle East in 2022 killed more than 600 Islamic State insurgents. The United States conducted 313 operations over the course of the year under the authority of the CENTCOM commander and the command of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. Fourteen of those operations were unilateral operations by the U.S., while the others were coordinated and executed with local partners.
Navy Times
New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training
Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
Navy Times
New in 2023: The fate of Fat Leonard
Who knew that “Fat Leonard” Glenn Francis had an encore planned?. Who could have foreseen that in 2022 he would manage to top the audaciousness of one of the biggest scandals in U.S. Navy history, one in which he plied scores of Navy officers with cash, hotels and sex workers in exchange for an inside line on lucrative port services contracts for his Singapore-based company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd.?
Navy Times
Satellite images show war in Europe and 2022′s major events
War returned to Europe in 2022 as Russian forces invaded neighboring Ukraine. At the same time, China continued its march toward a more modern military. Satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies compiled a look at the year in images, showing major events from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and nighttime at the World Cup in Qatar to crowds in London waiting to pay respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II after her death and volcanic eruptions in Tonga and Hawaii.
