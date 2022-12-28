ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

q13fox.com

WCCA: Paperwork issue costing Washington child care workers money

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA) is calling the Department of Children, Youth, and Families' (DCYF) Workforce Retention Grant a "debacle." In September, DCYF launched a grant to "provide one-time retention payments for on-site workers in eligible roles at all DCYF-licensed or certified family home providers and child care centers."
MyNorthwest

WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year

Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
KOMO News

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
98.3 The KEY

New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
The US Sun

Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks

WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
koze.com

Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls

OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Chronicle

Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
The Center Square

Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails

(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
News Talk KIT

Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State

People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
