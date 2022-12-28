Read full article on original website
Related
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Washington at the beginning of the new year, involving rideshares, overtime, job postings, and more. Companies that employ 15 or more employees must begin to include a salary range in job postings. The bill, which was passed last February, includes internal transfers to a new position or promotion.
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
q13fox.com
WCCA: Paperwork issue costing Washington child care workers money
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Childcare Centers Association (WCCA) is calling the Department of Children, Youth, and Families' (DCYF) Workforce Retention Grant a "debacle." In September, DCYF launched a grant to "provide one-time retention payments for on-site workers in eligible roles at all DCYF-licensed or certified family home providers and child care centers."
WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year
Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
KUOW
Economic downturn anxieties lead Washington lawmakers to ask: To tax or not to tax?
A debate is brewing in Olympia over how to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Republican lawmakers want to pass more tax breaks for businesses and cancel the state’s payroll tax. But Gov. Inslee says Washington can afford new programs to pay for homeless services and mental health facilities.
KOMO News
These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023
WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
Pay transparency in Washington: New year brings new rules for hiring employers
SEATTLE — With a new year comes new rules for hiring employers. Starting Sunday, Washington businesses with more than 15 employees will be required to disclose pay or salary ranges in job listings. “I absolutely believe this is going to help save time,” said Keith Wagner, a job seeker...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
ijpr.org
Fees suspended at Oregon and Washington state parks on New Year’s Day
The Oregon State Parks Department is suspending fees on New Year’s Day as a way to get more people to visit. Washington, where a parking pass is typically required to drive into any state park, is also suspending fees as part of that state’s First Day Hikes program.
New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
Chronicle
Housing One of Biggest Predictors of Getting Kicked Out of Washington Schools
Shambrika Crawford caught her daughter trying to board a Seattle city bus to avoid the school bus outside the homeless shelter they moved into this summer. Kids pick on her, her daughter said, and call her a "little dirty shelter kid." Crawford has advised her three school-age children to keep...
Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks
WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
Proposed Washington law would hold carriers responsible for knowingly transmitting robocalls
(The Center Square) — Washington state elected officials have proposed changes to state law that would make it a criminal offense for voice service providers to knowingly facilitate illegal robocalls. The proposal, HB 1051, was introduced in the Legislature by state Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-28th Dist., at the request...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Capital gains tax now ‘in effect' unless Washington Supreme Court strikes it down
(The Center Square) – It’s official: the Washington State Department of Revenue plans to collect the new capital gains income tax that was ruled unconstitutional earlier this year by a lower court judge. That’s according a Dec. 27 letter from DOR Acting Director John Ryser to state Rep....
koze.com
Legislation Proposed to Hold Telecommunications Providers Accountable For Allowing Illegal Robocalls
OLYMPIA, WA – Legislation has been proposed that would modernize Washington State’s current anti-robocalling law. In 2021, an estimated 835,000 residents lost money to scam calls, which Attorney General Bob Ferguson says needs to be stopped. Ferguson is partnering with Representative Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) on legislation which would make the calls a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.
Chronicle
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
Washington pot shop armed robberies at 10-year high as SAFE Banking Act fails
(The Center Square) – According to an unofficial tracker by greater Seattle area cannabis retailer Uncle Ike’s, there have been at least 100 armed robberies of Washington state pot shops in 2022, the most in the past decade. The 10-year high in armed robberies at Evergreen State marijuana stores comes at a time when a federal banking bill aimed at stopping pot store stick-ups failed to pass the Senate. The...
Here is The Age where you Can Legally Work in Washington State
People everywhere are getting back to work or looking for work while trying to find the new normal that fits them. Whether people are looking to work online from home or out and about with people. Some are even to start working for the first time, especially younger people. Teens everywhere are talking about getting jobs or looking for some kind of work, but at what age can they legally work in Washington state?
Comments / 0