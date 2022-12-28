Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
With Help from SCORE Bucks County, Home Care Aide Launches Inflatable Party Rental Business
SCORE Bucks County helped a local woman and her family start a fun and exciting party rental business for families across the area. Toward the beginning of the shutdown, Megan Wachter stepped back from her home care profession to take care of her father. Needing “something fun” in her life,...
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Drill Nights Keep Jenkintown Fire Department Firefighters — Both Novices and Veterans — Trained and Ready
Jenkintown Fire Department regularly uses drill nights to prepare for emergencies.Photo byiStock. Jenkintown Fire Department’s Thursday drill nights are key to its responders — the Pioneer Fire Company and the Independent Fire Company — staying sharp. An Abington Patch story from Communication Solutions Group explained.
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Parx Casino One of Many Fighting to Establish What Gambling Looks Like in Pennsylvania
An area casino has become a major player in the recent movement to bring gambling back to its traditional roots. Katherine Sayre wrote about Parx Casino in Bucks County in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Parx Casino in Bensalem became embroiled in one of the most contentious topics...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montgomery County
Montgomery County has numerous ways to welcome 2023.Photo byiStock. Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner.
Where to Sled: Valley Forge National Historical Park Tops List of Montco’s Slippery Slopes
Photo byPhiladelphia Inquirer. Although Old Man Winter has only dusted Montgomery County’s landscape with snow, more is assuredly on the way. And there’s no better way to enjoy it than streaking down a white hillside. Best, it’s a healthy afternoon in the fresh air that can benefit children and adults alike. Luckily, Montgomery County residents have numerous spots with terrific hills, as reported by Nick Vadala forThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Slow Supply Chains, Fast Rise in Need Affect Montgomery County’s Food Insecurity Outreaches
Like their counterparts across the Philadelphia region, Montgomery County providers of emergency food services are struggling against an ongoing convergence of negatives: supply-chain delays in an inflationary economy at a time of increased demand. Erin McCarthy reported the difficulties in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery.Photo byKiki Vodka at The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Neotraditional in Gladwyne with a Fantastic Riverside Location on the Schuylkill River Hits the Market
Photo byPhiladelphia Magazine. A neotraditional riverside house in Gladwyne boasts a fantastic location and many amenities, most of which have yet to be used, writes Sandy Smith for the Philadelphia Magazine.
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
National Nonprofit Travels to Washington Crossing Historic Park to Watch Birds, Observe Various Species
The group traveled to a naturally beautiful part of Bucks County to observe local birds. A well-known nonprofit organization recently made their way to Bucks County in order to observe the area’s vast array of bird species. John McDevitt wrote about the group for KYW Newsradio. The National Audubon...
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene.Photo byiStock. Philadelphia’s big banks — including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania — thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Skippack Pharmacist Advises Parents Challenged with Finding Kids’ Pain Relievers, Cold Medicines
There’s presently a run on over-the-counter (OTC) medicines for children. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard reported it, concurrently soliciting professional advice on how to cope. The cause includes the current tripledemic that has tapped supplies of children’s pain relievers and cold medications:
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hatboro Split-Level with Colorful Accents
The exterior of the split-level home at 2320 Pioneer Road, Hatboro, features plenty of interesting rock work whose architectural design is appealing but whose color palette is understandably earth-toned. The visual orientation toward browns and grays from the street view and that carries into the living room is immediately countered,...
‘Young’ Auld Lang Syne: Montgomery County Sites Hold Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Events
Dec. 31, with its late-night timeline and adult-beverage element, seems generally pitched at adults. But Montgomery County’s welcome to 2023 includes several events designed to create a family-friendly New Year’s Eve. Michelle Reese sifted through the confetti to include three in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Christmas House, King of...
This Unassuming BBQ Stand in Devon Has Attracted Meat-Lovers From Around Chester County
An unassuming BBQ stand at a Devon gas station has been serving the community for over two years, writes Maura Boughter-Dornfield for Main Line Tonight. Back in 2020, Chesterbrook resident Jason Wilder was struggling to support his children after COVID cost him his job. With nearly 25 years of professional financial experience, he brainstormed many business ventures that would keep his family afloat. A friend of his helped come up with an idea and JT Wilder BBQ was born.
Norristown State Hospital, Back in the Hands of Norristown, Has Chance to ‘Change the Narrative’
A recent, onsite event at the former Norristown State Hospital grounds included state and local officials heralding the oncoming redevelopment, even as details continue to evolve. Jim Melwert reported the latest discussions on area social services for KYW Newsradio. Property ownership recently shifted from the state back to Norristown borough,...
High-School Sweethearts from Fort Washington, Connected Since 1963, Wed Nearly 60 Years Later
Carryl LaPrairie and Walt List, of Fort Washington, met and fell in love while attending Plymouth Whitemarsh High School in 1963, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. They made big plans for the future. But once they started attending college in different parts of the country, things cooled...
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public and...
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0