Rockdale County Sheriff's Office to end 'drive sober or get pulled over' campaign, increase safety for sober driving

Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County. Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
Georgia man arrested after stolen vehicle chase ending
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Minnesota was arrested in western Wisconsin following a high-speed pursuit.The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the man allegedly stole the vehicle at knifepoint.Troopers located the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 94 in the Eau Claire area. A pursuit began, ultimately reaching speeds approaching 120 mph.Officials were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, but the driver then turned off the vehicle's lights, drove onto the other side of the road, into oncoming traffic. Ultimately the driver came to rest on the east side of the Red Cedar River bridge, some 15 miles after officials initially spotted the vehicle.The suspect fled on foot before being taken into custody. He was identified as Martise Terrell Craig, of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
accesswdun.com
Two men arrested in $22 million drug seizure in Hall County
Two men were arrested Friday shortly after 10 p.m. during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood. Authorities conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the arrests of Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Adolfo Solorio Garcia, 31. The stop was directed by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
Man dropped off at Grady Hospital after getting shot in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Grady Hospital before the car left the scene, Atlanta police said. Police said this incident happened around midnight at an address on the 100 block of Peachtree Center Ave in downtown Atlanta close to where the Peach Drop and Peach Bowl were happening on Saturday.
$30,000 reward offered in hunt for death of Georgia deputy, former Mississippi police officer
A $30,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting death of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy — a former Jackson police officer originally from Mississippi — who was found shot inside his wrecked car. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta said in a statement the...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Clayton County man may need his medication
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a man who went missing Christmas Eve. Police say Alexander Matos usually contacts his family at least two or three times every day. However, his loved ones say it has been a week since they last heard from him. Matos...
fox5atlanta.com
Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Comments / 0