Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette StudioTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
LeBron James' wife and mother had the best reactions to this wild dunk on his 38th birthday
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, folks, but LeBron James still has it. The four-time NBA Finals MVP turned 38 years old on Friday. He led he Lakers to a victory, 130-121, over the Hawks. It was his best game of the season and he finished with 47 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 1 block.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Magic Johnson Perfectly Explained What The Biggest Problem Within The Los Angeles Lakers Front Office Is 3 Years Ago
Magic Johnson knew the problems with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019 and his words about the front office have proved to be true.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Legendary Picture Of Michael Jordan Playing Ping Pong While Larry Bird Drinks Beers Sitting Next To Children's Toys
This amazing picture from the 1992 Dream Team of Michael Jordan playing ping pong while Larry Bird drinks beers on the floor behind him has resurfaced again.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today
Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Charles Barkley Admitted He Made A Mistake By Criticizing Michael Jordan Which Destroyed Their Friendship, Says Former Bad Boy Piston
John Salley revealed that Charles Barkley told him that it was a mistake to call out Michael Jordan which cost him his friendship.
Phil Jackson Shut Down Bus Driver Who Didn't Allow 1996 Chicago Bulls To Smoke On The Bus
"When we're on the bus, there's smoking on the bus."
John Salley Says He Is Not Friends With Scottie Pippen Anymore
John Salley explains how his friendship with Scottie Pippen ended.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says LeBron James ‘Won’t Allow Himself’ To Play Fewer Minutes
Set to turn 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to defy all expectations with his performance this season. Unfortunately for the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham, it is not leading to the team results they want. In the Lakers’...
Yardbarker
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game
D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
Comments / 0