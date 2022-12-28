ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?

The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game

D’Angelo Russell is not a fan of Zion Williamson’s bully ball. Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves squared off against Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Though Minnesota led for much of the game, Williamson took over late to score New Orleans’ final 14 points. He finished with a career-high 43, and the Pelicans squeeked out a 119-118... The post D’Angelo Russell took shot at Zion Williamson after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

