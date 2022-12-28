ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Owner of Abilene day care accused of giving 2-year-old Benadryl arrested

By Erica Garner
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The owner of an Abilene day care accused of giving a 2-year-old child Benadryl without parental permission has been arrested.

Sondra Mata was arrested for endangering a child last week in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state an employee of Maw’s Day Care told the 2-year-old’s mother Mata had been giving the child Benadryl when she refused to sleep at nap time.

This employee witnessed Mata dose the child on two separate occasions in July 2021, according to the documents.

Mata was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

A subsequent hair follicle test revealed the child did have Benadryl in her system, which a doctor confirmed could cause health issues for children under the age of 6.

KTAB and KRBC spoke with the mother of this child and the employee who made the outcry in 2021, also obtaining a statement from Mata, who refused to give an interview.

Read the full story on BigCountryHomepage.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

