Erie, PA

Erie police, coroner investigating after two men found dead in eastside apartment

By Erie Times-News
 4 days ago
Erie police and the Erie County Coroner's Office are investigating the deaths of two older men who were found inside an eastside apartment on Tuesday evening.

The men, ages 59 and 64, were located inside the upstairs apartment of a residence in the 500 block of East 25th Street after emergency medical crews were initially dispatched to the residence on Tuesday at 5:53 p.m., authorities reported on Wednesday.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said it appears the men had been dead for some time.

The causes of death are under investigation. It was unknown Wednesday if autopsies will be scheduled, but authorities said toxicology testing is expected to be done.

