Florida State

Do iguanas freeze and come back to life? When it's cold enough in Florida, yes

By C. A. Bridges, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

While there are things to be careful of throughout Florida — hurricanes, rip tides. sunburn. alligators, snakes — only in South Florida do you stand a fair chance of getting hit in the head by a falling 5-foot frozen iguana.

When the weather gets cold enough, these big green lizards become immobilized and can fall to the ground. Christmas Day this year was very cold indeed for the Sunshine State with temperatures near or below freezing, and the iguanas began to drop .

Mike Theiss found one in Key Largo Christmas Day and tweeted video of it. "It’s raining Iguana’s in #KeyLargo this morning with these cold temperatures," he wrote. "I’ve always heard about iguanas going into a coma state when it gets cold but have never witnessed in person. This is so strange !!"

Are they dead? What should you do if you see one? We've got answers.

Why do Florida iguanas fall from trees when it gets cold?

Green iguanas are an invasive species originally introduced from warmer climates in Central and South America, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). They live on the ground, in shrubs or in trees anywhere, including suburban developments and urban areas. And they don't handle cold well.

“Depending on temperature and the amount of time cold temperatures are sustained, iguanas can be cold-stunned or even killed. When we reach near-freezing or freezing temperatures, iguanas can sometimes fall from trees and lie stiff on the ground,” Sarah Funck, nonnative fish and wildlife program coordinator for the FWC, told USA TODAY.

Do Florida iguanas freeze and come back to life?

They don't actually die and they don't freeze solid, but when temperatures drop far enough, iguanas become immobilized. And if they were sleeping in a tree, they may lose their grip and drop to the ground.

Like all cold-blooded animals, iguanas can't generate their own heat so as the surrounding temperatures drop, so does theirs. They survive cold weather by slowing down their blood flow, circulation and heart rate.

But the paralysis is temporary most of the time. When the temperatures rise again, the stunned iguanas will usually get up and resume their business.

How cold is too cold for an iguana?

Most lizards in South Florida, originally introduced from warmer climates in Central and South America, start getting sluggish when temperatures dip below about 50 degrees and they start falling over around 40 degrees or lower.

What should I do if I see a frozen iguana?

Generally, if you find a stunned iguana, just leave it alone. Green iguanas, which can grow to over 5 feet long and weigh up to 17 pounds, will usually come back on their own once the weather warms up and they can become aggressive, biting and scratching to get away.

“Iguanas are wild animals, and once they recover and warm up, they could act defensively. Iguanas have sharp teeth, claws and a long tail that they may use to protect themselves when acting defensively which can potentially be a safety risk,” Funck said.

If I find a frozen iguana can I keep it?

It is illegal to possess a live green iguana in Florida without a permit . In fact, the FWC recommends killing them humanely or calling a professional pest control or wildlife trapper to help. Green iguanas are not protected in Florida, except by anti-cruelty laws, and may be killed on private property with the owner's permission or on the 25 FWC-managed public lands without a license or permit.

If you already have a pet iguana you can no longer care for, do not release it into the wild (it's illegal). The FWC has an Exotic Pet Amnesty Program where you can surrender them, no questions asked, and they will be adopted to new owners who have been pre-qualified and have the required permits.

How did iguanas come to South Florida?

Iguanas are native to South and Central America and the Caribbean and were brought to Florida as pets in the 1960s, according to the FWC, where they thrived in the state's manmade canals. Green iguanas can now be found along the Atlantic Coast in Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties and along the Gulf Coast in Collier and Lee counties. There have been reports of iguanas farther north but the chances of cold weather keep them southbound.

Are iguanas dangerous?

Green iguanas are an invasive species that eats residential and commercial landscape vegetation, damages infrastructure by digging under sidewalks and foundations and in canal banks, and makes an endangered species of tree snails even more endangered. Iguanas burrowing under an aging dam in West Palm Beach likely contributed to the need for $1.8 million in emergency repairs in 2020. According to the FWC, green iguanas can also transmit the infectious bacterium Salmonella to humans through contact with water or surfaces contaminated by their feces.

They also can cause problems with municipal services. Iguanas and other lizards are the top animal causes of power outages in Lake Worth Beach . On Nov. 3 an iguana knocked out power for 2,666 customers for a moment, and another left 1,431 customers without power for over half an hour.

Contributors: Cady Stanton, USA TODAY; Jennifer Sangalang, USA TODAY Network Florida

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization . Read more articles by Chris here and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Do iguanas freeze and come back to life? When it's cold enough in Florida, yes

Comments / 25

The Broom
4d ago

no, they die and resurrect as zombie lizards. they might look okay but they are zombies and if they bite you you will turn into a zombie. you wont have any symptoms but you are still a zombie and we have to quarantine you.

Reply(1)
4
MegaDonns
4d ago

They will revive and run away if you don't get them on the BBQ quick enough!

Reply
10
AT S.R.
4d ago

just kill it...it wouldn't know the difference...its probably the most humane way of doing it

Reply(13)
8
