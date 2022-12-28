Upstate corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct

An Upstate corrections officer is facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says, that a female correctional officer has been charged after having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

28 year old, Zuleika Marie Santiago of Spartanburg is charged with two counts of 1st degree sexual misconduct with an inmate. Arrest warrants say, Santiago admitted to willfully having sex with an inmate at the Union County Detention Center. She has since been terminated from her position.