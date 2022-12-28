ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Upstate corrections officer charged with sexual misconduct

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJx21_0jwgK6TX00

An Upstate corrections officer is facing criminal charges for alleged misconduct. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says, that a female correctional officer has been charged after having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

28 year old, Zuleika Marie Santiago of Spartanburg is charged with two counts of 1st degree sexual misconduct with an inmate. Arrest warrants say, Santiago admitted to willfully having sex with an inmate at the Union County Detention Center. She has since been terminated from her position.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Anderson mother loses second child to gun violence this year, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two on Thursday night. Officers said they responded to the Fairview Gardens apartment complex at around 9:36 p.m. When they arrived, officers found one of the victims dead at...
ANDERSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for ramming truck in Anderson Co. deputy’s car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for fleeing from a deputy after he rammed his truck into the patrol car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Frank Dey IV with reckless driving, malicious injury to personal property, second-degree assault and battery, trespassing on real property and possession of methamphetamine. 7NEWS previously reported […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man is dead after a drive-by shooting. Deputies responded to shots fired at a home in Anderson around 7 p.m. Friday, according to Public Information Officer Shale Remien with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. According to Remien, shots were...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. Driver dies after running off...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting injures 1 in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said a shooting investigation is underway after a shooting injured one man early Saturday. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Police said a gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
wnctimes.com

Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders

Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Large amount’ of tools, ATVs stolen in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a large number of automotive tools and multiple ATVs were stolen last week. Deputies said the following items were taken from the area of Leesville Church Road. 2023 blue Yamaha Y250fx dirt bike. 2006 Yamaha...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of driver killed in crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of the man killed in acrash Wednesday night in Anderson County. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Elberton Highway at Sam Turner Road in Iva. Coroner Greg Shore said Jeffrey Thomas Berryman, 60, of Martin, Georgia, died...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dies after trash truck overturns in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Thursday afternoon after a truck overturned along Roberts Church Road in Anderson, SC. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Roberts Church Road near Mattison...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Search underway for missing person in Pelzer, coroner says

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are searching for a missing person at a church in Pelzer. The coroner and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are on scene at Eastview Baptist Church located at 120 Eastview Road. Although the coroner’s office is on...
PELZER, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy