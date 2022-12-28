Dodgers News: Injured Ace Not Likely to Change Approach Despite Elbow Woes

Anything to help Walker Buehler lower injury risk is the right move for the Dodgers

The Dodgers pitching unit has been looking suspect with the huge turnover and injuries from last season. Walkler Buehler is one of the reasons the Dodgers looked like they needed some help but Buehler may take a different approach altogether to avoid another setback.

When healthy, Buehler is one of the elite pitchers of the league. The two-time All-Star and 2021 Cy Young hopeful sits on a career 3.02 ERA in 115 games.

Buehler will be 28 in the 2023 season which gives the Dodgers plenty of reason to be patient, especially with another expected turnover after next season. The Dodgers will most likely slowly work Buehler back to full strength and Buehler may also look to alter his pitch to mitigate his injury (via Stadium ).

"There's different ways to frame it, right? Something obviously wasn't right -- something keeps breaking in my elbow. So, you can find different ways to try and improve and throw more safely or whatever, but at the end of the day I just know how to be the guy that I have been and still want to be able to go and pitch the way that I know how to do. [So there will] be a deep dive in the mechanics and things like that and get my body in a better spot."

Fans hoped for some bigger signings to help Buehler recover from his injury longer, but it seems the Dodgers are content with rolling with what they have. The biggest question for the Dodgers once again remains how healthy the team can be, especially after the collapse in the postseason that resulted from such a case.