In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States.
Syria attack blamed on jihadists kills 12 oil workers
An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor.
Children among nine dead in Uganda New Year stampede
At least nine people died, most aged between 10 and 20, in a shopping mall crush as revellers rang in the New Year in Uganda's capital, police said on Sunday. After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala, "a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," national police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.
Mauritius, UK open talks on status of contested islands
Britain and Mauritius have begun talks on the sovereignty of the disputed Chagos archipelago, the Mauritian prime minister announced Sunday. Mauritius claims the remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean in full but it is administered by Britain, which has a joint military base there with the United States. "The latest...
Venezuela, Colombia finalize border reopening
Venezuela and Colombia were set Sunday to reopen the last stretch of their shared border that had remained closed for years in a diplomatic dispute now settled under new leadership. The South American neighbors were scheduled to reopen the Tienditas bridge, the last crossing still inaccessible since they restored diplomatic...
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
EU urges Rwanda to stop supporting M23 rebels in DR Congo
The European Union on Saturday urged Rwanda to stop supporting the M23 rebel group, which has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province in neighbouring DR Congo. The DRC -- along with the United States and several European countries -- has repeatedly accused its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23, although Kigali denies the charge.
Colombia strikes ceasefire deal with main armed groups
Colombia's government has agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups operating in the country, President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve. The truce was the main objective of Petro’s "total peace" policy, which aims to end the armed conflict that has persisted in the country even after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissolved in 2017.
IS claims deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city
The Islamic State group said Saturday that it carried out a deadly attack on an Egyptian police checkpoint in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia the previous day. "A cell of soldiers of the caliphate managed to attack an Egyptian police roadblock... with a machine gun," the jihadist group's Amaq news agency said.
Russia's New Year raids on Ukraine kill four, wound dozens
Russia's New Year assaults on Ukraine left four people dead and wounded dozens this weekend as Moscow on Sunday claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "terror attacks" on the homeland. The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people. At least...
New president vows to steer Swiss through Ukraine fallout
Switzerland's new president Alain Berset pledged to steer one of Europe's major economies through the inflation and energy crises triggered by the war in Ukraine, as he took office on Sunday. Berset, 50, started his one-year term acknowledging that members of the government had their differences but said they would...
Ukraine officials report strikes on several regions, one dead in Kyiv
Russian strikes on Saturday targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said. "An elderly man died in Kyiv and seven others were injured as a result of two explosions... in Solomyanskyi district," Kyiv mayor...
Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield
An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on Sunday, an official told AFP. The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul's international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said. "A...
In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps
Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice. Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.
Ukraine will fight until victory: Zelensky
Ukraine will fight the Russian invasion until victorious, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year address Saturday, paying tribute to all those taking part in the war effort. "We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the main word: 'victory'," he said, as his country saw...
Mali court sentences 46 Ivorian soldiers to 20 years in prison
A court in Mali has sentenced 46 Ivorian troops whose detention in Mali sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries to 20 years in prison, the public prosecutor said Friday. Three women soldiers among the original group detained in July, and who were freed in early September, were sentenced...
Ukraine says repelled Russia drone attack at night
Ukraine said Friday it had repelled a night-time drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations. A frontline soldier, meanwhile, described the fighting in the east of the country as "butchery", in comments to AFP. The attacks...
