Warren County, VA

WHSV

Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Hit and run arrest in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a hit and run accident last week in North Stafford. On December 23rd at 5:52 p.m. deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road. The evidence revealed a westbound GMC truck struck the rear of a Ford Fusion at the traffic signal. The impact of the crash forced the Ford Fusion into the rear of an Infiniti sedan. The driver of the truck reversed from the accident scene and then continued westbound around the damaged vehicles.
STAFFORD, VA
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police

WASHINGTON - A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop. Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA

