The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a hit and run accident last week in North Stafford. On December 23rd at 5:52 p.m. deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road. The evidence revealed a westbound GMC truck struck the rear of a Ford Fusion at the traffic signal. The impact of the crash forced the Ford Fusion into the rear of an Infiniti sedan. The driver of the truck reversed from the accident scene and then continued westbound around the damaged vehicles.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO