WTOP
Armored police vehicle used to stop man ‘in crisis’ driving track loader through Frederick
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from a prior version to clarify the type of machinery the man was driving. A man “in crisis” was refusing to exit a John Deere skid steer that he drove through Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said in a statement posted to Facebook.
New report gives more details after man is shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
A new report from Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano reveals new details into an incident where an undercover police officer shot a man in Aug. 2022. The incident unfolded on the night of Aug. 2, 2022, near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 11:30 p.m. in Fairfax County.
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
WHSV
Page County shooting case becomes a grand jury trial
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Simandl remains in custody after he allegedly murdered one man and seriously injured another. Three people testified against Simandl today in a Page County court including the man who was injured in the shooting. He is also the son of the man who was killed.
Christmas Day fire determined to be arson, suspect arrested in Stafford County
Stafford County Sheriff's Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.
Leesburg Police looking for commercial burglary suspect
The Leesburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspect of a commercial burglary.
WTOP
1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Sterling man
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Sterling man who was last seen a week ago.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
fredericksburg.today
Hit and run arrest in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a hit and run accident last week in North Stafford. On December 23rd at 5:52 p.m. deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road. The evidence revealed a westbound GMC truck struck the rear of a Ford Fusion at the traffic signal. The impact of the crash forced the Ford Fusion into the rear of an Infiniti sedan. The driver of the truck reversed from the accident scene and then continued westbound around the damaged vehicles.
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
Not So Happy Holidays: Driver Charged With Post-Christmas DUI In Virginia, Sheriff Says
The holidays were a little too happy for a driver in Virginia who was busted for alleged impaired driving on I-95 in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.Caroline County resident Dino Davies, 31, of Ruther Glen, was busted for a DUI in Stafford County after he was apprehended for drunkenly driving and spr…
fox5dc.com
Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police
WASHINGTON - A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop. Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County...
2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
Metro News
Prosecutor’s information filed in connection with Jefferson County traffic death
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — After months of investigation, a prosecutor’s information has been filed against a Jefferson County man in the April 10 crash that claimed the life of Washington High School senior Alana Williams. Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Harvey recently filed an information in Jefferson County...
Five juveniles arrested in connection to Manassas pickaxe robberies
Prince William County police have now arrested five teenage boys in connection to a twin set of robberies in Manassas last month.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Barricade, hostage situation in Fairfax ends after 12 hours with suspect in custody
A barricade situation with a hostage in the town of Herndon in Fairfax County ended after several hours with the suspect in custody.
