ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Catalyze 2023: Councilmember Deborah Figgs-Sanders

We’re asking thought leaders, business people, and creatives to talk about 2023 and give us catalyzing ideas for making St. Pete a better place to live. What should our city look like? What are their hopes, their plans, their problem-solving ideas? This is Catalyze 2023. As a female African...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Pinellas County briefs

Applications are being accepted for the remainder of a term on the Pinellas County Historical Commission. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Jan. 10. The application can be found online. The term will expire Nov. 4, 2024. This is an individual appointment by Commissioner René Flowers, District 7. The board...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Annual ‘State of the Bay’ coming to Suncoast Tiger Bay

Three Mayors may face tough questions about 2022 and beyond. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard will take the mic Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Suncoast Tiger Bay’s annual “State of the Bay” event, a historically well-attended luncheon that evaluates how the region’s three largest cities are faring into a new year.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
BRADENTON, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

County officials announce Housing Authority vacancy

December 30, 2022 - Pinellas County Commissioners look to appoint a new member to Housing Finance Authority (HFA). The board position consists of an unpaid four-year term that begins Feb. 26. The HFA ensures financing remains available for affordable housing by issuing bonds and providing support programs. The release states applicants should have affordable housing experience and time to attend monthly meetings. Board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Applications can be found here and are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million

6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
CLEARWATER, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multimillion-dollar condos hit the market in Sarasota

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sarasota Bay has opened its sales operations as construction is set to begin later this year. The 20-story luxury tower, which will be built in the mixed-use Quay Sarasota development, will have 78 units with prices ranging $3.5 million to $11.5 million. Sales for the property will...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy