December 30, 2022 - Pinellas County Commissioners look to appoint a new member to Housing Finance Authority (HFA). The board position consists of an unpaid four-year term that begins Feb. 26. The HFA ensures financing remains available for affordable housing by issuing bonds and providing support programs. The release states applicants should have affordable housing experience and time to attend monthly meetings. Board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Applications can be found here and are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

