Open Floor Plans Are Out and Enclosed Kitchens Are In for 2023—Here's How Much the Average Kitchen Remodel Will Cost You

By Renee Hanlon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKBGG_0jwgJPse00
Becca Tapert/unsplash

Just when it seemed like everyone had embraced the open floor concept, a totally new kitchen craze will be taking over in 2023—it's all about the enclosed kitchen trend! And we've got absolutely everything you need to know about the average kitchen remodel cost.

What was once appealing in an open kitchen is now being regarded as a disadvantage by some families. It's not always nice to look into the mess that gets made in the kitchen with cooking or to see dishes piled up for cleaning.

And, more than anything, the general desire is to make the heart of the home cozier. Since the start of the pandemic, people have been longing for spaces to retreat to that have a warm and peaceful vibe. An enclosed kitchen offers more flexibility in decorating. Since it doesn't flow right into the family living space, it can have its own identity. If you want a kitchen that is full of color and texture but would prefer to keep your main living area more neutral, it's easier to do with an enclosed space. Since the kitchen is the most used room in the home, it makes sense to make it warmer and more retreat-like.

Obviously, kitchen remodels aren't something that you want to be doing frequently. It can be very expensive and messy. However, if you feel like your kitchen is lacking in appeal, it may be worth the cost, especially if you've lived in your home a long time and it's very outdated. We'll break down the cost of the average kitchen renovation to give you an idea of what you may spend to update or enclose your kitchen.

Average Cost of a Kitchen Renovation

The average total cost of a basic kitchen renovation is approximately $26,123, according to HomeAdvisor. This would include things like stock cabinets, quartz countertops, energy-efficient appliances, tile flooring, tile backsplash, updated mid-range lighting, paint, and new plumbing fixtures like a sink and faucet. It would not include a change in layout or adding or removing walls.

However, the cost can run anywhere between $9,600 for minor changes and $80,809 or more for a complete upscale renovation. That's a huge range that depends on your location and the number of changes that you want to make. The range gets bigger yet depending on the quality of materials used. And currently, supply chain shortages and labor shortages also play into the cost.

If you are contracting the whole project yourself, it's a good idea to make a list of everything that you want to do in the kitchen and then look up suppliers in your area to compare prices. This whole-cost Kitchen Remodel Calculator is a handy tool that will take your location into account, as well as your measurements and materials to give you a pretty fair estimate of what you can expect to spend before pricing out the specifics. Our guide will also lay out what you need to be thinking about with a kitchen renovation that includes enclosing the kitchen.

Once you have a general total cost estimate, you can start prioritizing which materials are most important to you and begin picking and choosing what you definitely want to go with.

Building a Wall

If you currently have an open kitchen and want to enclose it, you'll most likely be needing to add at least one wall. According to HomeAdvisor, framing a wall has an average cost of $1,915. This number can go up or down depending on the complexity of the wall and whether or not you will be adding electricity or plumbing to it.

Kitchen Cabinets

With the addition of a wall, you also have the ability to add more cabinets, which is a huge plus for storage capability. The average cost of cabinets is about $160-$380 a linear foot which will go up or down depending on whether you use stock cabinets, semi-custom or custom cabinets. This does not include labor which is a separate line item below. New cabinets are one of the most expensive upgrades to a kitchen if you are redoing everything and not just adding to your existing cabinets. So, one way to keep the cost down would be painting existing cabinets instead of replacing them (or just replacing the cabinet doors).

Don't forget that cabinet hardware is another cost line item. If you are looking at designer-type hardware, the cost can really add up if you have a lot of cabinets.

Countertops

Most kitchen remodels include upgrading the countertops. Some of the best surfaces to go with for resale are granite, marble, quartz, butcher block and concrete. The material used tends to set the tone for the whole kitchen. With these options, you can expect to spend on average about $45-$250 per square foot just for the material.

Flooring

When you move around the layout of a kitchen, you're going to end up, in most cases, needing new flooring. Popular choices are tile, vinyl and hardwood. The average cost of flooring is between $6 and $10 per square foot, not including installation.

Lighting

Lighting doesn't have to be really expensive. However, if you have made a lot of changes to the layout and need to add wiring as well, it could get a little spendy. Fixtures vary quite a bit in price as well. Save the most expensive lights for areas of focus.

Appliances

Like everything else for a kitchen, appliances also have a wide range of varieties and costs. For instance, from Home Depot, you can spend about $2875 on a stainless steel appliance package and go up or down from there when you purchase each appliance separately.

Labor Costs

Typically, labor costs will add on an extra 15-20 percent of your total kitchen renovation cost, which on average is about $3500-$6000.

Kitchen Remodel Budget

Since there is such a huge range in the costs between a basic facelift to a kitchen and a complete upscale renovation, it's best to first come up with a budget that will work for you. Then, within that budget prioritize the changes that you want to make and apply a percentage to spend from your budget on each category. Here is the typical list of percentages in each category that will give you the most bang for your buck or return on investment, according to HGTV.

  • Design fees: 4%
  • Installation: 17%
  • Appliances and ventilation: 14%
  • Cabinetry and hardware: 29%
  • Countertops: 10%
  • Lighting: 5%
  • Flooring: 7%
  • Doors and windows: 4%
  • Walls and ceilings: 5%
  • Faucets and plumbing: 4%
  • Other: 1%

Enclosed Kitchen vs. Open Floor Plan

Deciding what type of kitchen is best for you comes down to your personal preference and needs.

Here is a comparison of the two styles so that you can see what you better align with.

  • An open kitchen looks more spacious without the barriers, but an enclosed kitchen offers more privacy.
  • If you have the time and energy to keep the kitchen clean, an open kitchen works well. If not, you may want the space to be more hidden and enclosed.
  • An enclosed kitchen gives you more freedom in decorating, whereas an open kitchen requires a seamless design that flows with the rest of the living space.
  • An open floor plan has less wall cabinet space but possibly more cabinets in an island. An enclosed space will have more wall cabinet space.
  • You can have privacy when cooking in an enclosed kitchen but if you enjoy interacting with guests while cooking, an open kitchen would be better.

Next Up: Calling All DIYers—Prepare to Be Inspired by These 25 Kitchen Renovations Under $5K!

