Ed Helms has opened up about the challenges of fame following the success of the buddy comedy The Hangover. The comedian starred as Stu, the responsible and uptight dentist in the 2009 film that follows a group of groomsmen who must track down their pal before his wedding following a wild jaunt through Vegas. While Helms was already well known prior to the film thanks to his stint as a correspondent on Jon Stewart's Daily Show and as Andy Bernard on The Office, he said he chartered new territory post-Hangover.

3 DAYS AGO