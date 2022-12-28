Read full article on original website
New Details Emerge After Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Revealed
New details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death have emerged. According to her death certificate, the actress passed away at her home in Clearwater, Florida, and her family chose to have her cremated. The certificate, which was obtained by US Weekly, came a few weeks after Alley’s children, True and Lillie...
Good Morning America Anchor TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Breaks Silence Amid Affair Chatter
The T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach saga at ABC News has taken its toll on Holmes’ estranged wife. Marilee Fiebig took to Instagram to sound off about the after-effects of her husband’s affair, saying she’s “exhausted.” This is reportedly the first time Fieberg publicly shared a statement since news of the affair broke.
EW.com
Foo Fighters promise to carry on as a band after Taylor Hawkins' death, will see fans 'soon'
Foo Fighters are carrying the memory of late drummer Taylor Hawkins with them into the future. On New Year's Eve, the rockers reflected on their trying year and announced that they will continue to play together as a band following Hawkins' sudden death in March. While they didn't share any concrete plans, the group also teased that they'll see their fans again sometime "soon."
EW.com
Ed Helms says 'tornado of fame' after The Hangover caused career anxiety and 'total loss of control'
Ed Helms has opened up about the challenges of fame following the success of the buddy comedy The Hangover. The comedian starred as Stu, the responsible and uptight dentist in the 2009 film that follows a group of groomsmen who must track down their pal before his wedding following a wild jaunt through Vegas. While Helms was already well known prior to the film thanks to his stint as a correspondent on Jon Stewart's Daily Show and as Andy Bernard on The Office, he said he chartered new territory post-Hangover.
EW.com
Watch Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, and Sia's surprise 'Stars Are Blind' New Year's Eve performance
"Ready for this?!" Sia exclaimed in the middle of Miley Cyrus' performance in her special Miley's New Year's Eve Party. But no one was ready for what came next. Cyrus had begun singing a cover of Paris Hilton's 2006 dance-pop song "Stars Are Blind," and Sia had joined her after the first verse. However, then the duo welcomed none other than Hilton herself on to the stage to finish the set.
EW.com
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dies at 45 after cancer battle
Jeremiah Green, co-founding member and drummer for Modest Mouse, died Saturday after he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, the rock band announced. He was 45. "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," a statement from the group shared to Instagram read. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people."
