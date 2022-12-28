ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New State Laws Going Into Effect

When the ball drops at midnight, not only will it ring in a new year, but also new laws will go into effect. The minimum wage goes from $13.20 to $14.20 in all parts of the state except for New York City, Long Island and Westchester where the minimum wage is already $15 an hour.
NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reach tentative agreement as nurses at other city hospitals still intend to strike

Nearly 4,000 union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a contract, while approximately 12,000 nurses at seven other hospitals will move forward with their intention to strike beginning January 9. New York State Nurses Association members at NewYork-Presbyterian reached a tentative deal just hours before their...
CV's Natalie Lamando Shocked by Friends and Family as She Heads to Citrus Bowl

A local Chenango Valley varsity cheerleader is making waves as a Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American and she's just a freshman. Wednesday night, friends and family got together for a surprise sendoff as she makes the trip for a special performance. Metals and certificates are great, but for CV Freshman Natalie...
