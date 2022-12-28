Read full article on original website
New State Laws Going Into Effect
When the ball drops at midnight, not only will it ring in a new year, but also new laws will go into effect. The minimum wage goes from $13.20 to $14.20 in all parts of the state except for New York City, Long Island and Westchester where the minimum wage is already $15 an hour.
New York nursing union announces intention to strike, delivers notices to eight hospitals across NYC
Approximately 16,000 union nurses have delivered notices to eight New York City hospitals announcing their intention to strike beginning on January 9th if a new contract agreement is not reached by then, according to a press release from the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA). "NYSNA will continue to bargain...
NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reach tentative agreement as nurses at other city hospitals still intend to strike
Nearly 4,000 union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a contract, while approximately 12,000 nurses at seven other hospitals will move forward with their intention to strike beginning January 9. New York State Nurses Association members at NewYork-Presbyterian reached a tentative deal just hours before their...
CV's Natalie Lamando Shocked by Friends and Family as She Heads to Citrus Bowl
A local Chenango Valley varsity cheerleader is making waves as a Universal Cheerleaders Association All-American and she's just a freshman. Wednesday night, friends and family got together for a surprise sendoff as she makes the trip for a special performance. Metals and certificates are great, but for CV Freshman Natalie...
Chenango Valley Boy's Basketball Wins CV Christmas Tournament Over Whitney Point
Chenango Valley is the CV Christmas tourney champs after beating Whitney Point 67-49. Chase Hanyon led with 21, Jeter King scored 16.
