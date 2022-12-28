ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls specialists offer tips for making resolutions that stick

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Business owner Ashlee Ferguson and nutrition coach Melissa Eich gave guidance for following through on New Year’s resolutions Friday. Ferguson runs Queen City Concierge, an organizational and task management service in Sioux Falls. Her biggest tip for post-holiday cleaning and organization is to take it slow, tackling one project at a time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding SD raises $65K through triple-match donation day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota’s triple match fundraiser Tuesday raised $65,000. Individuals can still double their impact through the end of the year. Donations made through Saturday night at midnight will be matched by Bill and Carolyn Hinks of South Dakota Furniture Mart. Feeding...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police offer tips on ringing in the new year safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that one of the biggest pieces of advice he can give those who plan to celebrate on New Year’s Eve is to celebrate safely. With New Year’s Eve being over the weekend this year, some are concerned...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Snow Alerts

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota roots to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the west side of town, you will find a family-owned microbrewery with ties to the Twin Cities area. When the owners opened a second location in Sioux Falls in 2019, their mission was to bring in unique brews from across the border while incorporating as many unique ingredients as possible from South Dakota. Staff at Lupulin Brewing Company try to make an impression on local non-profits as well. Thursdays are when they donate $1 from every pour in the taproom to an organization such as Feeding South Dakota or the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society. All the money raised in January will go to the pet food bank.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jones building businesses continue recovery after water pipe bursts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christmas day surprise that probably felt more like a lump of coal after a water pipe burst in the Jones building in downtown Sioux Falls impacted residents and businesses. The lights are off, and the front display case remains empty at Intoxibakes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

GREAT BEAR NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you are looking for a great way to slide into 2023, the New Year’s Eve party at Great Bear Ski Valley may be the way to go. Great Bear’s New Year’s Eve event, with discounted tickets after 5 p.m. and fireworks at the top of the ski hill at midnight, to start the year off with a bang.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hoop City Classic-Day 2

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Original Pancake House fighting rising egg prices

SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal Crash Under Investigation in Lincoln County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At least one person is dead and others taken to the hospital after one vehicle colided with another late Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 115, southeast of Worthing. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating. Details are limited at...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State

BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Tips on maintaining physical health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Director of Sports Sciences at Avera, Derek Ferley, offered some advice on staying in shape in this week’s Medical Minute. Ferley said he follows the guidelines put in place by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). “They recommend for adults...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede end 2022 with thrilling overtime win over Madison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned its third win of the week in a 4-3 victory over the Madison Capitols. The Capitols, who ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference coming into the weekend, opened the scoreboard with a goal 3:11 into the first period. Jack Musa increased the Capitols’ lead to two goals with a goal at the 12:52 mark in the first period. Minutes later, the Stampede answered back with a goal from Will McDonough, assisted by Evan Murr and Ryan Gordon, to close the first period out, 2-1.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Castlewood slips by Madison at Entringer Classic

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final prep basketball games of 2022 were played at the 29th Annual Michael J. Entringer Scholarship Boys Basketball Classic at Brookings High School on New Year’s Eve Saturday. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Castlewood, ranked 5th in Class B,...
CASTLEWOOD, SD

