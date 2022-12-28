ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Man sought in connection with Des Moines killing found dead in suspected suicide

By Noelle Alviz-Gransee, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

A man sought as what police called a "material witness" i n the apparent killing of a Des Moines special education associate has been found dead in a suspected suicide, Des Moines police said Wednesday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release that the body of a man found dead in a garage in the 400 block of Fulton Drive on Monday had been identified as that of Scott Lowery, 54. The release said a resident found the body, and that Lowery's identity had been confirmed through fingerprint analysis.

Police also found a firearm at the scene, the release said.

Police had been seeking Lowery since finding Natasha Williams' body Dec. 12 while conducting a requested welfare check at her home in the 1600 block of E. Glenwood Drive, about two miles from where his body was found.

"DMPD detectives believe that Lowery has critical information that will help move the investigation into the death of 51-year-old Natasha Williams," police said in a Dec. 13 Facebook posting .

They said they had found Lowery's Jeep Commander on Dec. 16.

Williams, 51, was last seen the Friday before her body was found. Police have not said why they believed Lowery and Williams were connected, or how she died.

Des Moines Police continue to investigate the death of Williams, who worked at Merrill Middle School.

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Man sought in connection with Des Moines killing found dead in suspected suicide

