Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Staff Predictions

By The Grove Report Staff
 4 days ago

The Grove Report staff gives its predictions for Wednesday's game between the Rebels and the Red Raiders.

HOUSTON, Tex -- The Ole Miss Rebels will look to finish 2022 on a high note when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT in Houston.

The Rebels finished the regular season 8-4, and the Red Raiders finished 7-5. Ole Miss had a brief quarterback competition at the beginning of the year between sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, which ended with Dart winning the job, while Texas Tech had three quarterbacks operating under center throughout the season.

Sophomore Donovan Smith saw action in every game and led the Red Raiders in every passing category. Freshman Behren Morton played with Smith at the beginning of the year, and senior Tyler Shough paired up with Smith down the stretch. The Red Raiders are led by first-year coach Joey McGuire, who previously spent time as an associate head coach and linebackers coach with the Baylor Bears.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech have met six times since 1986, and the Rebels lead the series all-time with a 4-2 record. Their last meeting was in the 2018 season opener and the Rebels won 47-27.

Here are the staff predictions for Wednesday's game.

Ben King, Staff Writer: Ole Miss has not won a football game in over a month now, but the Rebels are ready to finish the year the right way. Ole Miss will be at full strength, with no players sitting out for NFL Draft preparation, and running back Quinshon Judkins has an all-time SEC freshman rushing title to acquire. The Red Raiders will keep the Rebels in their sights during the first half, but Ole Miss' rushing attack will prove to be too much for Texas Tech in the second half. Ole Miss 35, Texas Tech 21 .

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: Ole Miss finished the regular season on a sour note, but I believe the Rebels reacquire some of that lost momentum on Wednesday night. Give me Ole Miss by two scores. Ole Miss 35, Texas Tech 24

