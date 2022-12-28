Mailbag: What’s the 49ers biggest weakness? Will Brock Purdy be QB1 in 2023? What happens if Jimmy Garoppolo returns in postseason?

Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Kyle Shanahan: Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins has opportunity to enter 49ers’ CB rotation
Could the "Jackrabbit" get more playing time with the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch or even in the playoffs? Janoris Jenkins, the veteran Pro Bowl cornerback, saw some limited action against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, filling in for a sidelined Charvarius Ward. Those 14 defensive snaps were his first since signing with the 49ers on November 28.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Raiders-49ers Rivalry Started Off the Field
The Las Vegas Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for their final regular season games against two of their oldest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, this Sunday and the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs a week later. Of course, the Raiders-49ers rivalry didn’t start on the field, as the...
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers-Raiders Injury Updates: Aaron Banks ‘questionable’ to return
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team entered the game without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee), and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee). All three were among San Francisco's seven inactive players. Below are the 49ers-related...
Why Trent Williams complained to Kyle Shanahan at 49ers practice last week
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't use to enjoy having loud music blasting during practice. I'm talking really high-decibel levels of volume coming out of the speakers. It was something that head coach Dan Quinn did in Atlanta when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator there. "It drove me...
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
49ers QB Brock Purdy named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
Brock Purdy has earned his first NFL award. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week after his third consecutive nomination. Purdy earned the award for his performance during the team's 37-20 Week 16 victory over the Washington Commanders. Purdy completed...
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
49ers vs Raiders: Players to Watch in Should Win Game for Niners
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders. In this 49ers vs Raiders matchup, the Niners are in the hunt for a higher seed in the playoffs, while Las Vegas has made a switch at quarterback. These two teams have a history of not being a fan of one another, but this year the 49ers should get the win. The Raiders will be starting Jerrett Stidham at quarterback this weekend, an interesting change. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Raiders game this Sunday.
T.J. Watt Talks J.J. Watt's Retirement, Chances He'd Still Join Steelers
Is a Watt trio still possible for the Pittsburgh Steelers?
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes.
Chiefs benefit from bad offensive PI call in win over Broncos
The Denver Broncos gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle on Sunday, and they would have had a better chance of pulling off a major upset if not for an unwarranted penalty. The Broncos were leading 17-13 late in the third quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 44-yard pass to Courtland Sutton. Denver... The post Chiefs benefit from bad offensive PI call in win over Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
