Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
New president vows to steer Swiss through Ukraine fallout
Switzerland's new president Alain Berset pledged to steer one of Europe's major economies through the inflation and energy crises triggered by the war in Ukraine, as he took office on Sunday. Berset, 50, started his one-year term acknowledging that members of the government had their differences but said they would...
Romania court orders 30-day detention of influencer Andrew Tate
A Romanian court on Friday ordered the 30-day-detention of former professional kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for Romania's anti-organised crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT), told AFP Friday that four suspects -- British-US...
Syria attack blamed on jihadists kills 12 oil workers
An attack in eastern Syria killed 12 oil field workers, a war monitor said on Friday, a day after Syrian Kurdish-led forces announced an offensive against jihadists. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which draws on extensive sources inside Syria, gave the toll of a dozen dead in the assault near an oil field west of Deir Ezzor.
Ukraine will fight until victory: Zelensky
Ukraine will fight the Russian invasion until victorious, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his New Year address Saturday, paying tribute to all those taking part in the war effort. "We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the main word: 'victory'," he said, as his country saw...
Colombia strikes ceasefire deal with main armed groups
Colombia's government has agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups operating in the country, President Gustavo Petro announced on New Year's Eve. The truce was the main objective of Petro’s "total peace" policy, which aims to end the armed conflict that has persisted in the country even after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissolved in 2017.
Mauritius, UK open talks on status of contested islands
Britain and Mauritius have begun talks on the sovereignty of the disputed Chagos archipelago, the Mauritian prime minister announced Sunday. Mauritius claims the remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean in full but it is administered by Britain, which has a joint military base there with the United States. "The latest...
13 Moroccans drown trying to reach Spanish territory
The bodies of 13 Moroccans have been recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, Moroccan media reported. Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe. Tens of thousands also try each year from the coastlines of...
Venezuela, Colombia finalize border reopening
Venezuela and Colombia were set Sunday to reopen the last stretch of their shared border that had remained closed for years in a diplomatic dispute now settled under new leadership. The South American neighbors were scheduled to reopen the Tienditas bridge, the last crossing still inaccessible since they restored diplomatic...
Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield
An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on Sunday, an official told AFP. The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul's international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said. "A...
EU urges Rwanda to stop supporting M23 rebels in DR Congo
The European Union on Saturday urged Rwanda to stop supporting the M23 rebel group, which has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province in neighbouring DR Congo. The DRC -- along with the United States and several European countries -- has repeatedly accused its smaller central African neighbour Rwanda of backing the M23, although Kigali denies the charge.
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
Russia's New Year raids on Ukraine kill four, wound dozens
Russia's New Year assaults on Ukraine left four people dead and wounded dozens this weekend as Moscow on Sunday claimed to have thwarted Kyiv's "terror attacks" on the homeland. The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people. At least...
Ukraine says repelled Russia drone attack at night
Ukraine said Friday it had repelled a night-time drone attack from Russia, a day after Moscow launched a wave of missile strikes in the run-up to New Year celebrations. A frontline soldier, meanwhile, described the fighting in the east of the country as "butchery", in comments to AFP. The attacks...
Pope hails 'beloved' Benedict as Vatican releases photos of body
Pope Francis hailed the "beloved" Benedict XVI in New Year's Day services on Sunday as the Vatican released the first pictures of the former pontiff following his death at the age of 95. Official photos showed the German theologian's body on a catafalque in the chapel of the monastery in...
