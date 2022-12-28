Read full article on original website
Elsie Justus
4d ago
he should be ashamed of himself wasting all this money on this instead of helping the citizens of VA that are freezing and going hungry because they can't afford heat and food and help the homeless sleeping out in the cold he is not for the poor people either only the RICH
Sierra Club rejects governors decision
The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club says it’s spent the last year working toward climate solutions that benefit all residents of the commonwealth. But they see Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as detrimental to that goal. Chapter spokesperson Tim...
VA State Grocery Tax To End Jan. 1
As proof of the saying “Elections have consequences,” Virginia’s current 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on January 1, 2023. While running for office in 2021, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his campaign promises. During the 2022 General Assembly last winter, the initiative passed […]
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices
Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
Youngkin vows to shrink wait list for developmental disability services
Thousands of Virginians with developmental disabilities are in need of state support but stuck on a wait list.
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
General Assembly session promises conflict and compromise
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next month in Richmond, the headlines might tell a tale of two sessions - with stories of major conflict and compromise. So says WDBJ7 Political Analyst and retired Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton. “Well, I actually think we’re going to...
Potential for commercial marijuana marketplace
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia General Assembly will convene at the beginning of the new year. Lawmakers are expected to debate new legislation surrounding legalized marijuana sales. Last year, the General Assembly legalized carrying up to an ounce of recreational weed. But what they didn't do was create...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology.
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023. Moving forward, any additional increases will need to be approved by lawmakers. Democrats hope to increase the minimum wage to $15 in the next few years but that requires additional approval.
Raise in minimum wage could be the fall of local businesses
Some Virginians will see more money in their pockets in the new year with minimum wage going up another dollar to $12 an hour.
Southwest Virginia could get small modular nuclear reactor
In early October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his goal of developing a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, part of a plan to make the region an epicenter of energy innovation. Not long after, Youngkin said he planned to allocate $10 million to create the...
Gov. Youngkin announces millions for several industrial revitalization projects in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million will be invested into several industrial revitalization projects across the state on Tuesday. Several areas in our region will be recipients of the funding, including the City of Danville, South Boston, Galax, Buena Vista, Pulaski, and Botetourt County, officials said. More than...
State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Virginia lawmakers consider unfinished business early next year, a marijuana marketplace will be one item on their list. Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts last year, but has made little progress toward establishing a framework for legal sales. Advocates for marijuana reform are hoping...
Minimum wage increase takes effect on New Year’s Day in Virginia
Another bump to Virginia's minimum wage takes effect on New Year's Day. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state's minimum wage will jump to $12 per hour, up from the current rate of $11 per hour.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
