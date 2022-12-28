ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Elsie Justus
4d ago

he should be ashamed of himself wasting all this money on this instead of helping the citizens of VA that are freezing and going hungry because they can't afford heat and food and help the homeless sleeping out in the cold he is not for the poor people either only the RICH

Sierra Club rejects governors decision

The Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club says it’s spent the last year working toward climate solutions that benefit all residents of the commonwealth. But they see Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as detrimental to that goal. Chapter spokesperson Tim...
VA State Grocery Tax To End Jan. 1

As proof of the saying “Elections have consequences,” Virginia’s current 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products will end on January 1, 2023. While running for office in 2021, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) made the abolishment of this tax one of his campaign promises. During the 2022 General Assembly last winter, the initiative passed […]
Local food systems get government boost

Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
Cheryl E Preston

Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off notices

Freezing temperaturesPhoto byTristan HessonUnsplash. Both Appalachian Power and Roanoke Gas warned in September of rate increases that were going to be about $20.00 extra monthly and now customers are complaining of electric bills that are $300 over what they normally pay. Distraught consumers have reached out to WDBJ 7 who contacted AP but there really is no solution at this time except for the bills to be paid. One woman who attempted to get an extension said they only gave her an additional week and her normally $150 bill is now $450.
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
New study shows hunger rising in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Between October 2021 and 2022, nationwide hunger has increased by 30% according to Hunger Free America, and that number is even higher in Virginia. More than 434,000 Virginians not having enough food in one week. “Hunger Free America study of federal data found there was a...
General Assembly session promises conflict and compromise

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When the Virginia General Assembly convenes next month in Richmond, the headlines might tell a tale of two sessions - with stories of major conflict and compromise. So says WDBJ7 Political Analyst and retired Virginia Tech Professor Bob Denton. “Well, I actually think we’re going to...
Potential for commercial marijuana marketplace

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia General Assembly will convene at the beginning of the new year. Lawmakers are expected to debate new legislation surrounding legalized marijuana sales. Last year, the General Assembly legalized carrying up to an ounce of recreational weed. But what they didn't do was create...
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023

Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour. The current minimum wage rate is $11, which will last until Jan. 1, 2023. Moving forward, any additional increases will need to be approved by lawmakers. Democrats hope to increase the minimum wage to $15 in the next few years but that requires additional approval.
Southwest Virginia could get small modular nuclear reactor

In early October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his goal of developing a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, part of a plan to make the region an epicenter of energy innovation. Not long after, Youngkin said he planned to allocate $10 million to create the...
State lawmakers to consider marijuana marketplace during General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - When Virginia lawmakers consider unfinished business early next year, a marijuana marketplace will be one item on their list. Virginia legalized the possession of small amounts last year, but has made little progress toward establishing a framework for legal sales. Advocates for marijuana reform are hoping...

