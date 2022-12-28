(WBAP/KLIF) — One man has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot in a Northwest Dallas robbery attempt. A store clerk and bystander were allegedly shot by 18-year-old Kauren Mayo after a fight in a parking lot on Emerald Street. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died, while the other remains in critical condition.

