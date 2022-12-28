ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Southwest Airlines Looks to Move Forward following Holiday Cancellations

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas based Southwest Airlines is looking to move forward following a week of delays and cancellations. CEO Bob Jordan shared with employees on Saturday, as the airlines promises a normal schedule and vows to determine next steps in protecting reliability. “You know, we’ll move forward with...
Airports Storing Piles of Southwest Airlines Lost Luggage

(WBAP/KLIF) — Not only have thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights stranded passengers, but the meltdown has lost thousands of pieces of luggage. Airports across the country have piles of bags roped off in baggage claim areas. Kevin Giffin and his wife arrived at Dallas Love Field after a cancellation forced them to rebook a flight out of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Two Men Shot in Northwest Dallas Robbery Attempt, One Dies

(WBAP/KLIF) — One man has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot in a Northwest Dallas robbery attempt. A store clerk and bystander were allegedly shot by 18-year-old Kauren Mayo after a fight in a parking lot on Emerald Street. Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died, while the other remains in critical condition.
