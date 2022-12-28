ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ohio State pads lead as Georgia coaching staff faces questions

Ohio State raised alarm bells for Georgia when the Buckeyes came out in the second half, and scored early on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10:37 remaining to lead 35-24. That added to Ohio State’s 4-point lead and caused many to wonder about Ryan Day outcoaching the Georgia defensive staff, from Kirby Smart, to Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, the co-defensive coordinators.
COLUMBUS, OH
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive

Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
ATHENS, GA
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime

The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
ATHENS, GA

