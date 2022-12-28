Read full article on original website
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
HD: Football: Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ohio State had 12 players on the field for fake punt play canceled by Georgia time out
Georgia’s timeout before an Ohio State fake punt was one of the most talked about plays in Saturday night’s thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal. It turns out, OSU should not have picked up a first down, even if the play had run. The Buckeyes were in position to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ohio State pads lead as Georgia coaching staff faces questions
Ohio State raised alarm bells for Georgia when the Buckeyes came out in the second half, and scored early on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 10:37 remaining to lead 35-24. That added to Ohio State’s 4-point lead and caused many to wonder about Ryan Day outcoaching the Georgia defensive staff, from Kirby Smart, to Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, the co-defensive coordinators.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says Georgia WRs were motivated by hype for Ohio State receiving corps
Georgia’s wide receiver room entered the Peach Bowl with a collective chip on its shoulder. The Bulldogs heard all the hype for Ohio State’s pass-catchers and sought to make a statement in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Kirby Smart credited wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon with delivering...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State
Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett struggles disappear on Georgia's go-ahead scoring drive
Stetson Bennett struggled throughout the Peach Bowl against Ohio State as he appeared to suffer a leg injury in the first half, and by late in the game short-armed a swing pass to Ladd McConkey. The Georgia quarterback began the game 17-for-28 passing for 255 yards, and also had a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart told Stetson Bennett just before halftime
The College Football Playoff has absolutely delivered so far. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart heads to the half with his team trailing No. 4 Ohio State 28-24. The Buckeyes leapt to a 21-7 lead early before Georgia stormed back and took a 24-21 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Ohio State answered right back just before the half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Kirby Smart said about calling timeout just before Ohio State executed fake punt
Was Kirby Smart’s timeout one of the biggest in college football history?. At that time in the fourth quarter, Ohio State was up 11 points, and had the Buckeyes successfully executed the fake punt, they would have had the ball at midfield with the ability to milk more clock and potentially put the game away in the fourth quarter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CJ Stroud received death threats after Ohio State's loss to Michigan, per mother
C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes experienced a crushing 45-23 loss to arch-rival Michigan last time out. Rivalry losses are difficult for fans to process, but some of the OSU faithful took things too far after The Game. Stroud’s mother recently told Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that her...
