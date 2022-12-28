ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
BRUINS REPORTEDLY INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING 28-YEAR-OLD CANADIENS FORWARD

The Montreal Canadiens continue to fall in the NHL standings and as of December 30th, they sit 26th with a record of 15-18-3 (33 points). With the NHL trade deadline just over two months away, the Montreal Canadiens will more than likely begin to explore options with their pending unrestricted free agents. One of those UFA's that is garnering plenty of attention from around the league is Sean Monahan.
