Caldwell, ID

Caldwell police arrest 22-year-old in connection with Christmas Day shooting

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

A man was arrested after Caldwell police allege he shot and injured an individual on Christmas Day.

Caldwell police said that after receiving multiple tips, they found the 22-year-old at a Parma home Tuesday night. The man was taken into custody without incident.

The Parma resident was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and discharging a firearm in an occupied home, Caldwell police spokesperson Char Jackson told the Idaho Statesman by email.

According to a previous news release and Jackson, the male victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The shooting occurred at 7:45 a.m. in the 3100 block of Village Green Street in Caldwell after an argument led Hernandez to shoot the victim, police said.

“Today, our community highlighted their trust in our department,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said Wednesday in a news release announcing the arrest. “We had several courageous community members who called us and gave our detectives the crucial break we needed to bring this violent predator to justice.”

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

