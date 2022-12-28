ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 20

just1voice
3d ago

Had this conversation with my boss. Inflation goes up, product and services go up, wages stay stagnant. I asked, "what happens when inflation comes down. Does the company lower their prices for products and services?" He replied, "No, but they may offer discounts". I said, "So, prices go high, stay high like everything else, and our wages stay the same. No wonder there is a labor shortage and people stay on government assistance. In some cases, it pays better. The wealth gap widens further, as inflation comes and goes".

Reply
7
Kev Schmidt
4d ago

what a joke. you can work at McDonald's for 16 an hour. this doesn't affect me,but I've been there. the wage should be 20 an hour. period!¡!!!!!

Reply(2)
8
Mini D
4d ago

everything else will go up too so it won't matter no more than a popcorn fart in the wind storm!

Reply(4)
11
Related
boreal.org

Minnesota raising minimum wage to reflect inflation

When the New Year arrives, new minimum wage rates will be in effect for Minnesota workers. The State’s Department of Labor and Industry (MNDLI) announced Wednesday that Minnesota’s minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on January 1, 2023; $10.59 an hour for large employers, and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz thanks MOA vaccination workers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Health Commission Jan Malcolm and Governor Walz dropped into the Mall of America vaccination site on its final day to thank the staff in person for their work over the past two years. The number 236K was written in balloons and cookies inside the clinic, to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers

Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter

Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WILL ENACT NEW CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES ON JANUARY 1ST

New child support guidelines, effective January 1, 2023, will improve parity between parents and make it easier for them to support their families. While the updated guidelines will affect everyone who gets or modifies a court order for child support, the changes will likely have the most impact on families with lower incomes and families that include either parent’s child but not a child both parents had together.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

New child support guidelines go into effect January 1

New guidelines go into effect on January 1 for Minnesota child support. The Minnesota Child Support Task Force gave recommendations to remedy known issues and increase fairness to parents before legislation to change the guidelines passed in 2021. A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on...
MINNESOTA STATE
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Minnesota foundations award over $9.9 million in community grants

The Saint Paul & Minnesota, F.R. Bigelow, and Mardag foundations have announced that, together and independently, they have awarded more than $9.9 million to nonprofits in the state. The second round of grantmaking in 2022 will support a diverse range of organizations working to build strength across Minnesota communities. Recipients...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices. Other states include Maryland (down 1.3%), Idaho (down...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy