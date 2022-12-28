Had this conversation with my boss. Inflation goes up, product and services go up, wages stay stagnant. I asked, "what happens when inflation comes down. Does the company lower their prices for products and services?" He replied, "No, but they may offer discounts". I said, "So, prices go high, stay high like everything else, and our wages stay the same. No wonder there is a labor shortage and people stay on government assistance. In some cases, it pays better. The wealth gap widens further, as inflation comes and goes".
what a joke. you can work at McDonald's for 16 an hour. this doesn't affect me,but I've been there. the wage should be 20 an hour. period!¡!!!!!
everything else will go up too so it won't matter no more than a popcorn fart in the wind storm!
Comments / 20