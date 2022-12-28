Read full article on original website
Steve Says: Answering the questions after OSU's tough semifinal loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – It was a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow late Saturday night as No. 1 Georgia rallied from down 14 points in the fourth quarter to hand No. 4 Ohio State a 42-41 defeat in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Prior...
Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal
Ohio State wasn't hit hard by declarations for the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, but that could change now that the team's year is done. The Buckeyes saw their fourth declaration so far this season on Sunday when long snapper Mason Arnold's name appeared. This came one day after the Scarlet and Gray lost in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Buckeyes drop heartbreaking 42-41 decision to No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal
ATLANTA – Defending national champion Georgia came back from a pair of 14-point deficits to stun No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. OSU twice led by 14 points before Georgia rallied to take the lead at 42-41 on...
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes' season ends with Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
ATLANTA – We have highlights, photos and postgame videos from Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to top-ranked Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game played here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday night. OSU twice led by 14 points before Georgia rallied to take the lead at 42-41 on Stetson...
Georgia football: Game balls from the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State
ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia took down Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday to win the College Football Playoff semifnal, earning its third trip to the CFP National Championship in six years for Kirby Smart and his program. Georgia trailed by 14 points twice, and seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, the clock struck midnight on 2022 and the Buckeyes' season simultaneously, as a missed field goal kick led to a dramatic win for the Bulldogs. Georgia got some strong performances to put Ohio State away in the hard-fought victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day admits Buckeyes must fix big-play defense to win in College Football Playoff
Ohio State was in great shape with roughly nine minutes to go in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, holding an 11-point lead as Georgia got the ball back at its own 24-yard line. The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day had led for most of the game and could have felt great about their chances if they just held Georgia to a field goal on that drive. Instead, the Bulldogs struck immediately with Stetson Bennett finding Arian Smith for an easy 76-yard touchdown on the drive's first play. The Dawgs went on to win 42-41.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
What To Watch: Buckeyes return to Big Ten play at surging Northwestern
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will resume Big Ten play as it visits a surging Northwestern team in Evanston, Ill., Sunday night. Big Ten Network will have the coverage at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Ohio State (9-3, 1-0) is coming off a 90-59 rout of Alabama A&M on...
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
PHOTOS: Georgia football takes down Ohio State in 2022 Peach Bowl thriller
ATLANTA — Georgia seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett added to his legend with another incredible performance in crunch time. Bennett led Georgia on a late touchdown drive capped by Bennett’s...
Georgia football podcast: Bulldogs pull off wild Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State
Dawgs247's Jordan Hill and Rusty Mansell recap Georgia's wild 42-41 victory over Ohio State in the 2022 Peach Bowl to move on to the College Football Playoff national title game. Follow our hosts on Twitter: @JordanDavisHill, @Mansell247, and @KippLAdams. ‘Junkyard Dawgcast’ is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts,...
