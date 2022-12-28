ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold enters transfer portal

Ohio State wasn't hit hard by declarations for the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, but that could change now that the team's year is done. The Buckeyes saw their fourth declaration so far this season on Sunday when long snapper Mason Arnold's name appeared. This came one day after the Scarlet and Gray lost in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia football: Game balls from the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State

ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia took down Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday to win the College Football Playoff semifnal, earning its third trip to the CFP National Championship in six years for Kirby Smart and his program. Georgia trailed by 14 points twice, and seemed down for the count multiple times in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State on Saturday night. In the end, the clock struck midnight on 2022 and the Buckeyes' season simultaneously, as a missed field goal kick led to a dramatic win for the Bulldogs. Georgia got some strong performances to put Ohio State away in the hard-fought victory and below, we acknowledge the best of the best by handing out game balls.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation

Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State

ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State coach Ryan Day admits Buckeyes must fix big-play defense to win in College Football Playoff

Ohio State was in great shape with roughly nine minutes to go in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, holding an 11-point lead as Georgia got the ball back at its own 24-yard line. The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day had led for most of the game and could have felt great about their chances if they just held Georgia to a field goal on that drive. Instead, the Bulldogs struck immediately with Stetson Bennett finding Arian Smith for an easy 76-yard touchdown on the drive's first play. The Dawgs went on to win 42-41.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction

A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

