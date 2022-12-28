Read full article on original website
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
WSFA
Arrest made in Friday night Montgomery murder case
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Friday night shooting. Sherman Stoval, 41, of Montgomery, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of 43-year-old Danyell Brown, also of Montgomery. According to police, authorities were called to the 410 block of...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
WSFA
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve. According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another...
Alabama sheriff dies just before taking third term in office
The sheriff in Autauga County died Monday just weeks before he was set to start his third term. Sheriff Joe Sedinger died after a brief illness, according to the sheriff’s office. A statement of condolence from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the sheriff had a brief battle with cancer.
WSFA
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
WSFA
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Union Springs
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police have charged a man with the shooting death of Sidney Freeman on Christmas Eve. According to police, Jarquavious Ahmad Smith, 18, of Union Springs, has been charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied residence and shooting into an occupied vehicle. According...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Community Reaction to the Death of Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger has died after a brief battle with cancer. The sheriff’s office announced his death Monday night on Facebook. Sedinger was just re-elected to a third term in November. He had been with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years, starting as a reserve deputy and working his way up.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Wreck
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash. Police say 47-year-old Samantha Edwards crashed her car in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 8AM today. Police have not released any other information.
etxview.com
Tallapoosa, Coosa counties receive grant to help low-income residents
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $3.3 million for programs that help low-income residents throughout Alabama, including in Tallapoosa County. The Community Services Block Grants will be distributed to 18 community action agencies to provide services to eligible individuals and families in Alabama, according to a press release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Juvenile Shot in Montgomery Dies of Injuries
A juvenile who was shot Monday in Montgomery has died. Police say 14-year-old Deanthony Vickers was shot at about 4:59PM Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. That’s off Troy Highway just outside of the bypass. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died...
alabamanews.net
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Autauga Co. Sheriff Joe Sedinger
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 until 8PM at Prattville Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be Friday morning at 11 at CenterPoint Church, with burial at Rawlinson Cemetery. Sedinger had...
Morning crash in Montgomery leaves 47-year-old woman dead
A woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Samantha Edwards. She was 47 and lived in Montgomery. The wreck happened about 8 a.m. in the area of East South Boulevard near Norman Bridge Road. Edwards was pronounced dead at the...
wbrc.com
Person responsible for Clanton city park vandalism comes forward
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A person shown doing donuts in a Clanton city park has come forward about the damage done to the grass. “The subject in the video has made contact with us and will be coming by to fix the grass,” the Clanton Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
WSFA
‘DJ was truly a gift from God’: Father of slain Montgomery teen speaks
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family and a community are devastated after the loss of a Montgomery teen. “I feel like a piece of my heart been ripped out my chest,” said Deanthony Vickers Sr., the victim’s father. Deanthony “DJ” Vickers Jr., 14, was shot Monday on the...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery; Police Charge Suspect
Montgomery police say they’re investigating a homicide that happened on Carmichael Road Friday night and have charged a suspect. Police say 43-year-old Danyell Brown of Montgomery was pronounced dead in the 410 block of Carmichael Road at about 8:30PM. That location is inside the bypass, near Woods Crossing and Central Parkway.
alreporter.com
Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
WSFA
Arrest made in shooting death of 14-year-old Montgomery student
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old Montgomery boy, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Demericon Crosskey, 18, of Montgomery, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder for the death of Deanthony Vickers. Vickers, a...
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Issue New Year’s Celebration Warnings
As people get set to ring in a new year this weekend — Selma Police are warning people — against shooting their guns in the air — on New Year’s Eve. Police Chief Kenta Fulford knows people will be out this weekend — ringing in the New Year. So he’s put together a short list — to help people celebrate safely.
