Hudson, OH

Hudson councilwoman asks court to overturn censure

By Derek Kreider, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Hudson City Councilwoman Nicole Kowalski is fighting back against the council's recent decision to censure her, and has asked the Summit County Court of Common Pleas to overturn the action.

In a civil suit filed Dec. 21, Kowalski asserts that the censure vote exceeded the council's authority. The complaint states that the city charter doesn't provide the council with the power to "censure or publicly admonish its members," and that Kowalski's conduct neither warranted a censure nor violated the city charter.

"Councilwoman Kowalski was wrongfully, illegally, and maliciously censured by the Hudson City Council," at the Dec. 6 meeting, the complaint states.

The filing also accuses the city council of failing to notify Kowalski of the proposed censure; depriving her of the right to a fair hearing; depriving her of the right to present evidence on her own behalf at the Dec. 6 meeting; and depriving her of the right to defend herself against the allegations raised during the meeting.

Effort to censure Kowalski described as an ambush

The complaint characterizes the censure proceedings as an ambush designed "solely to harass, damage, and put Councilwoman Kowalski’s reputation in disrepute."

As a remedy, Kowalski requests that the censure be rescinded and that the city of Hudson be ordered to allow her the rights and protections granted by the United States and Ohio constitutions.

Kowalski also requests that council act within the boundaries of the city charter and the Ohio Revised Code.

The case has been assigned to Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

The lawsuit also asks the court to compel the city to release unredacted documents and correspondence that were used against Kowalski during the Dec. 6 meeting.

Matter expected to resurface at special meeting Wednesday

Kowalski declined to comment on the lawsuit Wednesday morning, saying she would address the matter in a statement prepared for delivery to the council at a special meeting Wednesday evening.

She had prepared to address the council a week earlier at a regular meeting, but that meeting was canceled for a lack of quorum after only one other member of the seven-member council showed up along with Kowalski.

City Council President Chris Foster also declined to comment on the case.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, Foster accused Kowalski of initiating an investigation of a citizen's complaint about an alleged campaign finance violation without the council's knowledge or consent. In pursuing the matter, Foster said, Kowalski spent money and city council resources that would have required legislative approval.

Foster argued at the time that any single member of council has no legal right or authority to direct staff.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com

