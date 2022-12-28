ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofia Vergara and Her Adorable Pup Enjoy a Fun Vacation Together in New Selfie

By Devon Forward
 4 days ago
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello spent their Christmas in the sun and sand this year, and now, the actress is sharing their island adventure on social media.

Luckily, their pet Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix named Bubbles went along for the ride, starring in many of the couple's photos.

Vergara shared a new picture of herself cuddling with Bubbles on vacation, along with a photo of the beautiful landscape.

The 50-year-old captioned the photo with "#casachipichipi🐚🦀," which appears to be Vergara's official hashtag for the holiday vacation, accompanying every new post.

In the picture, Vergara smiles at the camera while Bubbles stares off to the side cutely with her big eyes.

It looks like Bubbles is living a good life with the couple, constantly held by Manganiello in pictures.

For Christmas, Vergara uploaded a couple of clips with the boomerang effect of herself and Manganiello on a comfortable swing, with the True Blood actor holding Bubbles tightly against his chest as he rocks back and forth.

In early 2021, Vergara told Jimmy Fallon while guesting on his late-night show that Bubbles "hates" her.

She explained: "She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog. She arrived to the house and I don't know, she thought she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do."

Continuing, she said, "She gets angry when I walk in the room. It's a whole thing now in the house."

Thankfully, based on the new photo, it looks like Vergara and Bubbles are getting along a little better now.

While Vergara and Manganiello celebrated Christmas in the warm weather, they are also celebrating Manganiello's 46th birthday on Dec. 28.

Vergara posted a photo of her husband relaxing on the beach, captioning it, "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 its going to be an amazing 2023 for you💪."

Many wished Manganiello a happy birthday in the comments as well.

