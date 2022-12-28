Read full article on original website
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State. The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team. The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the...
Tennessee Player's Reaction To Reporter's Clemson Comment Going Viral
On Friday night, Tennessee dismantled Clemson in the Orange Bowl by a final score of 31-14. It was a complete performance from Josh Heupel's squad. After the game was over, Heupel was asked if he felt his defense was disrespected heading into the Orange Bowl. "Obviously, a lot has been...
Video Of Patrick Mahomes Catching His Own Pass Goes Viral
Every week of Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback raises the potential for something to happen that we've never seen before. Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos was yet another. On their opening drive, facing 2nd and 7, Mahomes tried to throw a pass downfield only for a Broncos defender to swat...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Breaking: Eagles Star Stretchered Off The Field On Sunday
Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat has been a revelation for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, making it all the more sad to see what transpired on Sunday. After making a tackle on a run play, the 25-year-old remained down for several minutes and eventually had to be stretchered off the field.
Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision
Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
Breaking: Quarterback Grayson McCall Makes Surprising Transfer Decision
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has made a decision on his transfer. McCall, one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, has surprised the football world, by withdrawing and deciding to remain with Coastal Carolina. 247Sports' Chris Hummer first reported the news. "Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has withdrawn from...
Look: Joe Theismann Appears To React To Carson Wentz's Play
Carson Wentz threw an interception early in his return to the starting lineup Sunday. Washington Commanders fans already want him benched again for Taylor Heinicke, and a former franchise legend doesn't appear to like what he sees either. Shortly after the first-quarter pick, Joe Theismann posted an opinion seemingly directed...
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Performance Tonight
On Thursday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Dallas Cowboys in what promised to be the most-lopsided game of the NFL weekend. Well, through one half of play that has not been the case. Dallas holds a 10-6 lead over the Titans thanks to several first-half turnovers. Tennessee is missing...
Look: Postgame Photo Of J.J. McCarthy Is Going Viral
The Michigan Wolverines fell short of their lofty national title hopes on Saturday, ending the calendar year with a 51-45 upset loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. After the game, UM quarterback J.J. McCarthy stayed on the field throughout the postgame ceremony, taking in the moment to use it as motivation for next season.
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa
As expected, Tua Tagovailoa has been officially ruled out for Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots. Tua was placed under concussion protocol on Monday after suffering a head injury during this past weekend's loss to the Green Bay Packers. This is his second stint under concussion protocol this season.
Look: NFL Captain Refused To Shake Hands At Midfield
It's safe to say there's some bad blood on the turf at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Prior to kickoff between the Packers and the Vikings, Minnesota sent out four captains for the coin toss. Three of those captains shook hands with the Packers captains, but one did not. "Vikings...
NFL World Reacts To The NFC East Playoff Situation
The Philadelphia Eagles failed to wrap up the NFC East for the second straight week. After losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Eagles had another opportunity to clinch the division -- and the conference's No. 1 seed -- by beating the New Orleans Saints. However, they suffered a 20-10 loss at Lincoln Financial Field without Jalen Hurts.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
