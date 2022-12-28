Man suspected of firing multiple rounds inside Victorville home

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of firing multiple rounds inside an occupied home in Victorville.

At around 9:54 a.m. on Saturday, deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station responded to a man with a gun call after a reporting party heard gunshots near a residence in the 12700 block of Snake River Drive.

The area is north of King Ranch Road and west of Amargosa Road.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted several people inside the home where the shots reportedly came from.

Through investigation, deputies learned that suspect Frank Lira of Victorville was armed with a firearm and pointed it at the occupants, who fled the location after he discharged the firearm multiple times, sheriff’s officials said.

Lira also fled and was detained near the incident location. A records check revealed that Lira is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

A search warrant was served at the residence, where deputies located 26 fired cartridge casings and numerous firearms throughout the home.

Lira was taken into custody and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where he remains without bail.

He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, kidnapping, and someone prohibited from owning ammunition.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.