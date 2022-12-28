ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Sheriff's officials find missing Hesperia man, reunited with family

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5lWq_0jwgGuVm00

Update 8:40 p.m. Wednesday: The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday night announced that missing Ricardo Arturo Baires, 85, of Hesperia was located safe in Los Angeles. He has been reunited with his family.

Earlier this week, detectives from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station requested the public’s help as they searched for Baire, who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Original story

At 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Ricardo Arturo Baires left his residence in the 9100 block of Seventh Avenue in Hesperia and went for a walk without his wallet or cell phone.

Family members became worried when Baires did not return home, according to sheriff’s officials.

Authorities described the missing man as weighing 180 pounds and standing 5-feet 10-inches tall, withbrown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, beige pants, and a blue baseball cap with a red and white logo.

An extensive area search was conducted, but Baires was not located.

Baires does not have any memory problems and knows his way home, sheriff’s officials said.

On Tuesday, family members received information indicating that Baires may have gotten a ride to the area of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue in Los Angeles.

The area is west of Interstate 110 and East of Interstate 5, near Cypress Park.

Sheriff’s officials said anyone who has information about Baires, or believes they may have seen him, should contact Detective Oliveros at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's officials find missing Hesperia man, reunited with family

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal history” […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

DUI Driver Passes Out in Vehicle on 57 Freeway Exit

Glendora, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was found passed out in a vehicle on the northbound 57 Freeway at the Auto Center Drive exit Saturday morning in the city of Glendora. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers received a 911 call around 5:03 a.m., Dec. 31, regarding a driver...
GLENDORA, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County

Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests

December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Friends, family and colleagues mourn deceased CA deputy

JARUPA VALLEY, Calif. (NBC) - A makeshift memorial is bringing mourners together in Jarupa Valley to honor Officer Isaiah Cordero. Cordero died of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said the department is "deeply heartbroken" over the loss. According to reports,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 5 Freeway

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol, AMR ambulance and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving five to six vehicles blocking the 5 Freeway HOV and number one lane early Saturday morning, Dec.31., just after 6:00 a.m. The collision was reported on the southbound 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Procession of Fallen RSO Deputy Leaves The Hospital | Riverside

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-22 5:30 PM LOCATION: Riverside Community Hospital CITY: Riverside DETAILS: A procession for the fallen RSO Deputy left Riverside Community Hospital and headed to the Riverside County Coroners’ office. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Authorities seek help in solving murder of Orange County man

Authorities are seeking help in the unsolved murder of an Orange County man found stabbed to death in 1993. The victim was identified as Alan Jay Schwalbe, 61, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 11, 1993, Schwalbe was found fatally stabbed inside his home on the 300 block of 22nd Street in an […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy