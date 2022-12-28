ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code: Register now and prepare for launch day

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDLDN_0jwgGskK00

Ohio New York Post readers can strap up for launch day by pre-registering with BetMGM. Ahead of January 1st, Ohio bettors can claim $200 in site credits once mobile sports betting is live.

BetMGM pre-registration offer

Ohio residents can claim a tremendous offer ahead of today’s action. They can be well prepared for launch on January 1st with an extra $200 in free bets from BetMGM. While they can’t bet on today’s bowl games, there will be an excellent slate on New Year’s day.

How to bet on the Holiday Bowl

Get your popcorn ready, as we have a potential barnburner on our hands tonight. The Oregon Ducks will square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The first thing that you notice about the lines for this game is the total. It has been bet up to a staggering 75 expected points.

That is due to the fact that neither of these teams had any success stopping the pass this year. They both finished in the bottom 30 in opponent completion percentage rate and yards per pass allowed.

Put those numbers up against two of the better quarterbacks in the country, Drake Maye and Bo Nix, and you have a recipe for a bunch of points.

However, Maye will be missing his top target, who opted out of this matchup. That could impact the offense’s production and allow Oregon to open up a sizable lead on the Tar Heels.

Given that North Carolina has not have an avenue to slow down the Ducks, they should pull away and cover the spread.

The Lion’s boost

Each day, BetMGM offers bettors an odds boost on the biggest matchup of the day. These can range from odds boosts on moneyline, alternate spreads, curated parlay, and even one-game parlays.

Many of these boosts offer positive expected value as they typically contain edges over the current market at enhanced prices. So once you sign up at BetMGM, be on the lookout for the daily Lion’s boost to help add to your bankroll.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Capitalize on an excellent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Sports betting is officially live in Ohio and New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM on launch day. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 in first bet insurance and preview the day’s bowl slate. Get the BetMGM Bonus CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes BetMGM Bonus Code Live offer New BetMGM bettors in the state of Ohio can claim a $1,000 first bet insurance bet on January 1st. That’s right, you first bet placed can be fully refunded if it loses for up to $1,000 Just use the BetMGM bonus code NYPOHIO on BetMGM Sportsbook...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Claim the best Sports Betting Promo Codes for Ohio Launch Day

The new year is here and for Ohio residents that means online sports betting is going live today in the Buckeye State. Bettors can get their hands on loads of incredible betting offers and promo codes and join the excitement of sports betting in 2023. Check out the best sports betting promo codes on Ohio launch day: 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for new Ohio bettors. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on different games. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: snag an excellent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also breakdown one of the best matchups of bowl season. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Caesars Ohio Promo Code NYPBONUS1BET: Grab an awesome offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview one of the biggest bowl slates of the season. Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars: Get the Caesars Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up! Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Grab a marvelous for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also breakdown one of the NFL’s marquee matchups. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 in bet credits right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

2023 could start with a severe weather outbreak in the South

The new year could start off with severe thunderstorms tearing across the South. The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the potential for dangerous weather beginning Monday in eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretching eastward into Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi. The highest chance of severe storms appears to be centered over the Ark-La-Tex region. The severe threat moves east on Tuesday with the highest risk located across southeastern Louisiana through Mississippi and Alabama and into northwestern Georgia. All modes of severe weather appear possible during the two days, with storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Now is the time for people living in the region to review their tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger turned ‘aggressive’ in high school: former friend

The criminology doctoral student suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students transformed into an aggressive and violent bully at the end of high school, a former friend claims. Nick Mcloughlin, of Pleasant Valley, Pennsylvania, told the Daily Beast he was appalled when he learned his high school buddy Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection to the brutal November slayings. The two had been friends during their teenage years, Mcloughlin said. They spent half their days at Pleasant Valley High and the other half taking heating and air conditioning work classes at Monroe County’s vocational school. But the relationship dissolved after...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger ‘never slept’: neighbor

PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger’s downstairs neighbor said the alleged quadruple slayer “never slept” — and looked too weak to kill. The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Post Sunday that Kohberger usually kept to himself but could always be heard at odd hours. “He’s normally a very late night person, going to the bathroom and vacuuming at 1 or 12 in the morning,” she said “I have kids, so sometimes I thought of speaking to him or complaining, but never did.  “It seemed like he never slept because he was always doing something all night.” She and her husband were in...
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Landon Collins saves ‘welcome back’ moment for Giants’ epic home finale

Landon Collins ran down the home sideline and into a time machine. Suddenly it was 2016 again, and Collins was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate for a unit that carried the Giants into the playoffs. The warm feelings flooded back Sunday as Collins returned an interception for 52 yards for the touchdown that buried the Colts and sent the Giants back to the playoffs for the first time in six years with a 38-10 rout at MetLife Stadium. The only player on the active roster who has appeared in a playoff game for the Giants was slapping hands with...
New York Post

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger likely acted alone, police say

The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students is believed to have acted alone, authorities said Saturday. “We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes,” James Fry, the police chief in Moscow, Idaho, told Fox News Saturday. Fry said police were still looking at connections between suspect Bryan Kohberger, a student at nearby Washington State University in Pullman, and the victims. Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday and charged with murder in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger’s sister wrote poem about Uvalde massacre

The mother of Bryan Christopher Kohberger — the 28-year-old man arrested early Friday in connection with the University of Idaho quadruple homicide — sent a letter to her local Pennsylvania paper last summer that included a poem about the Uvalde school massacre. The poem is written by Kohberger’s sister, Melissa Kohberger, a mental health therapist in New Jersey. The suspect’s mother, MaryAnn Kohberger, 62, of Albrightsville, Penn., wrote a letter to The Pocono Record that was published on June 2, less than two weeks after the Uvalde shooting at an elementary school that left 17 students and two teachers dead. “As I sat...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Kathy Hochul sworn in to full four-year term as governor while fights loom with legislators

Gov. Hochul was sworn into office Sunday after becoming the first woman in state history to win a full four-year term as governor. “It’s a rough and tumble job for a woman, but I got steel running in my veins,” Hochul said in a roughly 30-minute inaugural speech delivered in Albany. “I’m ready to take on the fight.” The newly elected Democrat – who replaced disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo after his 2021 resignation – memorialized the occasion by donning a white dress in honor of 20th century suffragettes while talking big about plans for a new term following an unexpectedly close...
New York Post

Hochul signs bill giving NY state legislators pay increase

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation granting state lawmakers a pay raise from $110,000 to $142,000 per year that will make them the highest paid legislators in the nation. “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said ahead of a special session held last week where legislators approved the salary increase. Signing the legislation bought Hochul some goodwill among members of the state Senate and Assembly on the eve of her inauguration as the first female...
New York Post

Hochul made ‘unforced error’ with embattled chief judge pick, ex-gov says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made an “unforced error” in picking moderate Hector LaSalle to be the state’s top judge when key backers of her reelection bid had expressed distaste for the choice, one of her predecessors charged Sunday. “It’s sort of an unforced error because a number of parties had complained about this nomination, even before she made the selection,” former Gov. David Paterson said during an interview on WABC Radio’s “Cats Roundtable.” “The governor is putting in the highest court in New York … someone who a lot of individuals who helped her thought would not stand for even what...
New York Post

NY AG Letitia James’ George Santos probe faces ‘conflict of interest’

State Attorney General Letitia James said her office would be “looking into” truth-challenged Rep.-Elect George Santos — even though James took cash from his 2022 opponent. The newly elected Republican congressman is facing a growing torrent of criticism after he admitted to fabricating key parts of his personal and professional resume. In addition to James, Santos is under investigation by Nassau County’s Republican district attorney and federal prosecutors. James, a Democrat who was re-elected to her statewide post this year, took $1,000 from Ze Creative Communications in December 2020, records show. The company is owned by communications professional Robert...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy