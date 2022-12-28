ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 70% on celeb-loved styles in Alo Yoga’s End of Year Sale

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

No need to wait for the new year for new activewear.

When it comes to stocking up on sports bras, leggings and more, countless celebrities sweat in style wearing looks from Alo Yoga .

But you won’t need to be an A-lister to save on a long list of styles during the brand’s End of Year Sale , which features discounts up to 70% off.

Among the major markdowns? Everything from Hailey Bieber-approved leggings to the same stylish sports bra Jennifer Lopez owns.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the many celebrity-approved styles deeply discounted during the once-a-year sales event.

But with items surely flying off the shelves, don’t drop the ball — or wait until the ball drops — if you’re planning on adding something to your cart.

High Waist Legit Leggings ($70, originally $118)
Alo Yoga

This striped style has become a legit favorite among stars like Hailey Bieber and Camila Cabello, who own pairs in tan and navy.

buy now Lavish Bra ($40, originally $58)
Alo Yoga

You won’t need a lavish budget to pick up this strappy style, which has been spotted on stars like Jenifer Lopez and Gisele Bündchen.

buy now High Waist Alo Soft Lounge Legging (from $32, originally $108)
Alo Yoga

Hailey Bieber often sports similar leggings made of Alo Yoga’s signature soft fabric, which promises a “super velvety” feel.

buy now Everyday Full Zip Hoodie ($70, originally $118)
Alo Yoga

Bieber’s extensive Alo Yoga collection also features layering staples such as this classic zip-up.

buy now Airlift High-Waist Conceal Zip Capri ($59, originally $118)
Alo Yoga

Kendall Jenner once snapped a mid-workout mirror selfie in these capris, which feature a handy hidden pocket on the waistband.

buy now High Waist Camo Vapor Legging ($64, originally $128)
Alo Yoga

Jennifer Garner’s stepped out in this printed style, which is currently a whopping 50% off.

buy now Micro Waffle Pleasant Bra ($40, originally $58)
Alo Yoga

Waffling on what to buy? Kendall Jenner owns this waffle-knit bra, which she’s often styled as a bra top.

buy now Airbrush ⅞ High Waist Flutter Legging ($70, originally $118)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWTkp_0jwgGoSe00

Flared leggings are trending in a major way , and Emily Ratajkowski owns an Alo Yoga style similar to this one.

buy now Airbrush Legging ($58, originally $98)
Alo Yoga

Dakota Johnson, Kaia Gerber, Rita Ora and more love these leggings made from the brand’s bestselling Airbrush fabric.

buy now Airlift Intrigue Bra ($44, originally $64)
ALo Yoga

Intrigued by celebrities’ athleisure favorites? Addison Rae and Kendall Jenner both own this bra, which is sold in 13 shades ranging from neutrals to bright, bold hues.

buy now Moto Legging ($70, originally $110)
Alo Yoga

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid have both stepped out in these leggings, which feature quilted, motorcycle-inspired detailing.

buy now

If you’re resolving to add to your closet in 2023, be sure to check out before deals end.

