Parking and road closure details announced for First Night Portsmouth Dec. 31

Pro Portsmouth’s First Night takes place on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 3 to 8 p.m. and includes ice sculpting in Market Square and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m. at the South Mill Pond.

To facilitate a safe and entertaining First Night, parking on the entire length of Parrott Avenue is prohibited from noon until 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and the road will be closed to vehicular traffic at 7 p.m. The dog park near the South Mill Playground will close at noon on Dec. 31.

“No Parking” signs will be posted on Parrott Avenue and vehicles parking in the posted areas will be towed to National Wrecker Service (295 West Road) at the owner’s expense.

On Dec 31 Foundry Place Garage offers a $3 event rate from 3 to 8 p.m.​