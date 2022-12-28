ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends

Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements

It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Metaphor Reveals 'DMR 2.0' Warzone 2 Rifle With Two-Shot Potential

Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is a scary option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most longtime Warzone players can likely attest, the DMR 14 tactical rifle in its heyday was perhaps the most overpowered weapon ever seen in the game's history. The DMR 14 tactical rifle was so overpowered throughout the entirety of the Black Ops Cold War era's Season 1 that players in the community started calling the game DMRzone. Even with full plates, the DMR 14 was a two-shot kill to the head, and a one-shot kill to the head with stopping power rounds. If you weren't using a DMR 14, you pretty much stood no chance in-game at the time.
Reshiram Pokémon GO Raid Guide

One of Pokémon GO's upcoming Raids is the dual Fire/Dragon-type Pokémon Reshiram. As part of the January content update for Mythical Wishes, Reshiram will be appearing from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 in Five-Star Raids and during Raid Hours on Jan. 4.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide

Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Where to Find Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Looking for Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Here's where to start looking. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun. But elsewhere on the island are other phenomena to discover.
Warzone 2 Community Split Over High Loadout Drop Prices

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers have been conflicted over the expensive costs of the loadout drops. On Dec. 20, gamers were able to purchase loadout stations, but the features' high prices have prevented some fans from enjoying these experiences. With the initial release of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward received...
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information

Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
