ImperialHal Shows Off Deadly Controller Aim Assist in Apex Legends
Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has given fans a glimpse at just how much more powerful controller aim assist is in Apex Legends than with mouse and keyboard. In a recent clip, the pro showed off just why he made the switch himself. It's been a hot debate for some...
Primal Ritual Shell Trinket in Dragonflight Explained
You may be wondering what Primal Ritual Shell after using your harpoon on a lunker or receiving a reward for the community feast, but sadly, it's not a pet or rare item.
Xbox Game Pass January 2023 Games
A number of games are heading to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, including both new releases and ports.
Prime Gaming 2022 PC Game Holiday Offers Revealed
Here's a breakdown of the Prime Gaming 2022 holiday lineup of offers.
WhosImmortal Shows Powerful Long-Range LMG Build in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal showed a long-range LMG loadout that can be a top-tier weapon. Calling the loadout a weapon with "unmatched power," the Warzone 2 player created a build that's ideal for battling opponents during long-range battles. WhosImmortal Creates a Top-Tier LMG Loadout for Long-Range Hits.
Pokémon GO Friend List Size Limit
Pokemon GO Friend List size limit is currently capped at 400 players.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Gift Codes January 2023
With January ready to kick off, Pokémon players will be on the hunt for new Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Apex Legends Dev Teases 'Exciting' 2023 Anti-Cheat Improvements
It appears some major boons may be making their way to the Apex Legends anti-cheat system in 2023. As many longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, the free-to-play battle royale, despite remaining one of the most popular games to date, has had its fair share of cheaters over the years.
Final Fantasy 16 and Silent Hill 2 Remake to be "Excluded" From Xbox
Microsoft has revealed that third-party games such as Final Fantasy 16, Silent Hill 2 remake and Bloodborne are subject to "exclusion" agreements which prevents them from releasing on Xbox.
Metaphor Reveals 'DMR 2.0' Warzone 2 Rifle With Two-Shot Potential
Content creator Metaphor recently posted a new YouTube video revealing what he thinks is a scary option to use at the moment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. As most longtime Warzone players can likely attest, the DMR 14 tactical rifle in its heyday was perhaps the most overpowered weapon ever seen in the game's history. The DMR 14 tactical rifle was so overpowered throughout the entirety of the Black Ops Cold War era's Season 1 that players in the community started calling the game DMRzone. Even with full plates, the DMR 14 was a two-shot kill to the head, and a one-shot kill to the head with stopping power rounds. If you weren't using a DMR 14, you pretty much stood no chance in-game at the time.
PlayStation Plus January 2023 Free Games Revealed
Sony have revealed the first set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for 2023. Here's what January has to offer.
Fall Guys Splatter Bundle Returns: How to Claim Free Items
Fall Guys Splatter Bundle is back and ready to be claimed for free. Here's how to get your hands on it.
Reshiram Pokémon GO Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's upcoming Raids is the dual Fire/Dragon-type Pokémon Reshiram. As part of the January content update for Mythical Wishes, Reshiram will be appearing from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 in Five-Star Raids and during Raid Hours on Jan. 4.
Kyurem Pokemon GO Raid Guide
Pokemon GO will have a legendary Ice- and Dragon-type Pokemon in its second half of a winter holiday 2022 event. Beginning on Dec. 23 and ending on Dec. 31, players will be able to fight this special Pokemon during a five-star raid.
Resident Evil Village VR Mode Release Date
Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. Here's when it's set to arrive on the PS VR2.
January 2023 Video Game Release Dates Listed
Here is a full list of all of the games expected to release in January 2023.
Pokemon GO Winter Wishes Path: Best to Choose
Information about which of the three paths in the Pokemon GO timed research task Winter Wishes is the best.
Where to Find Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
Looking for Sky Jellies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Here's where to start looking. Fortnite Chapter 4 is well underway, and with the first season of this new chapter there's plenty of things to learn, find and use throughout the new island. Plenty of new weapons have entered the pool, from the Ex-Caliber Rifle to the Thunder Shotgun. But elsewhere on the island are other phenomena to discover.
Warzone 2 Community Split Over High Loadout Drop Prices
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers have been conflicted over the expensive costs of the loadout drops. On Dec. 20, gamers were able to purchase loadout stations, but the features' high prices have prevented some fans from enjoying these experiences. With the initial release of Warzone 2, Infinity Ward received...
Apex Legends Developer Supports Idea for Teammate Health Bar Information
Apex Legends might have an improvement coming soon, with a Respawn developer's approval for showing the healing status of teammates. The Respawn developer supported an idea that was suggested by an Apex Legends player, which was intended to improve the solo gameplaying experience in the battle royale. An Apex Legends...
