FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
The richest woman in MichiganLuay RahilPortage, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Michigan lineman plays for grandmother, Paw Paw community
The Fiesta Bowl will be Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart's first game since the death of his grandmother.
Michigan State bullies Buffalo, 89-68, in Malik Hall's return: Game thread recap
No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Buffalo Bulls (6-6, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) When: 6 p.m. Friday. Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing. ...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in Michigan
When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
Lansing man finds illegal deer hunt set-up near playground
When Brandon McGhan came across deer feed, a hunting blind and a space heater near graves park with a playground nearby, he had to warn others.
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Battle Creek $5M Estate for Sale Complete with 5000 sq ft Bunker
Talk about taking "has it all" to a whole other level, this estate pretty much blows your mind when it comes to amenities. Located in Battle Creek, the home is currently listed for $4.9 million. What exactly does that kind of bankroll get you? Well, listen up, because it's pretty impressive, unique, and interesting at the same time.
Six Grand Rapids Businesses Robbed Early Thursday Morning
Grand Rapids Police are investigating multiple break-ins that occurred at local businesses early Thursday. According to police, GRPD patrol officers responded to six separate burglaries (or attempted burglaries) to area businesses between 2a.m. and 4a.m. December 29th. Four of the businesses were gas stations or convenience stores, one was a...
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Suspect arrested after robbing Blain's Farm and Fleet, leading police on car chase
HOLLAND, Michigan — A suspect was arrested Wednesday night after stealing merchandise from a Holland Township store and leading police on a car chase, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, a 51-year-old man from Kalamazoo, walked out of the Blain's Farm and Fleet on West Shore Drive...
Good News Network
Kind Stranger Rescues Kitty Frozen to the Ground in a Storm–and He Now Looks Amazing
Utter tragedy was avoided recently in Michigan when a good samaritan found a cat frozen to the ground during a winter storm. The savior’s name was Kelly, the cat’s Elliot, and together they flew to the Big Lake Community Animal Clinic in Muskegon for life-saving veterinary care. “When...
WOOD
There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
Detroit News
Michigan House's 'quiet leader' departs after more than 40 years
When House Clerk Gary Randall officially retires shortly after the New Year, he’ll have spent more than 40 years ushering legislation through the lower chamber — 18 years as a Republican lawmaker and roughly 26 years as a clerk and assistant clerk for the Michigan House. The Gratiot...
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
