whdh.com
‘Mary Strong’: South Dennis community rallying around woman battling cancer
DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - South Dennis community members are showing their support for a woman who is battling cancer by hanging signs on their doors to show they’re part of the “Mary Strong” movement. “The support is so overwhelming that just going around the block brings tears...
capecodwave.com
Reflective Sunrise At The Bourne Bridge – Slideshow
BOURNE – Each morning I find myself closer to my bed than I am to the east-facing Cape Cod National Seashore, where the best sunrises can be found. That may be why I am mostly a Cape Cod sunset connoisseur, rather than a sunrise aficionado. Cape sunsets are spectacular...
Time to Road Trip to Two Massachusetts Places Named Most Romantic in the World
With winter's grip taking complete control of our lives here in New England, it's always good to have a few activities and trips planned out. If not, you may have to be concerned about your sanity level. One of my favorite activities during these long cold nights is to cozy...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County restaurant expresses frustration in today’s climate trying to stay affordable for families
A Bristol County restaurant gave some insight into what eatery owners are dealing with in the current climate. The Star Drive-In on Myricks Street in East Taunton took to social media Wednesday to express their frustration. “I need 3 minutes to vent and then I will be there again tomorrow...
capeandislands.org
Local historian trying to save a Cape Cod tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge
A Bourne history buff is behind an effort to save a nearly century old tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge. Cumberland Farms wants to take down the small Cape-style building to construct a larger gas station at the rotary. Former Bourne historical society president Jack MacDonald says the booth...
capeandislands.org
Abortion services coming to Cape Cod, Islands and South Coast
A new partnership between the state and a local non-profit is expanding abortion services to the Cape, Islands and South Coast. Health Imperatives is getting more than 700-thousand dollars to expand services in Hyannis, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and New Bedford. The healthcare group already provides counseling, birth-control and gender affirming...
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
'He Took Care Of Me': Raynham Police Honor K9 Who Died Unexpectedly
A recently retired, "lovable" police dog succumbed to a sudden illness this week, leaving behind a doting family, according to police.Raynham Police K-9 Kyro died at 10 years old on Monday, Dec. 26, announced the Raynham Police Department. He was honored by the Raynham Police Department at a s…
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
ABC6.com
Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo
BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
The results are in: These were the sharkiest beaches on the Cape this year
The outer Cape gets the majority of shark activity, though the finned fish have also been spotted in Cape Cod Bay. Like bridge traffic and Sundae School dessert runs, shark sightings are a hallmark of summers on Cape Cod. And some beaches tend to be more “sharky” than others, according...
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to the Biggest Concerts Coming to Greater Boston in 2023
Live music was one of the pandemic's major casualties in 2020 and for much of 2021, but concerts seem to be full steam ahead in Greater Boston as 2023 quickly approaches. Some of music's biggest names are hitting the road in the coming year, and many of them are including stops in Greater Boston. Here's a look at some of the shows slated to play the Bay State in the new year.
capecod.com
Video report: Solar glare suspected after SUV crashes into rear of Harwich Council on Aging bus
HARWICH – An elderly man driving a Lexus SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of the Harwich Council on Aging minibus in front of 56 Oak Street around 1:30 PM Friday. Two people on the bus were slightly injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Harwich Police are investigating if solar glare may have blinded the driver.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
