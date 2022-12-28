ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
capecodwave.com

Reflective Sunrise At The Bourne Bridge – Slideshow

BOURNE – Each morning I find myself closer to my bed than I am to the east-facing Cape Cod National Seashore, where the best sunrises can be found. That may be why I am mostly a Cape Cod sunset connoisseur, rather than a sunrise aficionado. Cape sunsets are spectacular...
BOURNE, MA
capeandislands.org

Abortion services coming to Cape Cod, Islands and South Coast

A new partnership between the state and a local non-profit is expanding abortion services to the Cape, Islands and South Coast. Health Imperatives is getting more than 700-thousand dollars to expand services in Hyannis, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and New Bedford. The healthcare group already provides counseling, birth-control and gender affirming...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter to run again

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Former Fall River mayor Sam Sutter has announced he plans on running for the position again in the 2023 election. “I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, I am running for mayor again,” Sutter told ABC 6 News. Sutter...
FALL RIVER, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo

BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Your Guide to the Biggest Concerts Coming to Greater Boston in 2023

Live music was one of the pandemic's major casualties in 2020 and for much of 2021, but concerts seem to be full steam ahead in Greater Boston as 2023 quickly approaches. Some of music's biggest names are hitting the road in the coming year, and many of them are including stops in Greater Boston. Here's a look at some of the shows slated to play the Bay State in the new year.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA

