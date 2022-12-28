ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man

A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge

Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve

ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
FORT PAYNE, AL
wrganews.com

Wanted Shooting Suspect Arrested

On Thursday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture and arrest of 27-year-old Eric Virta of a Brewer Road Kingston address. Back on December 18th, Floyd County Police searched the Johnson community for Virta following a domestic altercation that involved a shooting at a home on Brewer Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. According to Floyd County Jail Records Virta is being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, pointing a gun at another, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Burn Ban in Effect for Gadsden, Etowah County

The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a short span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will have more details on this story as they are...
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

Court Approval for Food City

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
FORT PAYNE, AL
weisradio.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning

First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
LEESBURG, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One in custody after man shot and killed in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was taken into custody after another man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Gadsden. The Gadsden Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Morningview Drive shortly after 1:00 p.m. after getting a call reporting someone had been shot. Police...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retired Carroll County firefighter battling cancer loses home in fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Tragedy struck the family of a retired Carroll County firefighter who is already battling cancer. A fire two days before Christmas left them homeless. His face may look familiar—the hero of a 2014 rescue operation for a little girl trapped inside a well. After 22 years as a firefighter, Clay Kierbow hung up his uniform, but he is now fighting a completely different battle.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

A Hit Last New Year’s Eve, Piedmont’s ‘Squirrel Drop’ to be Repeated

Piedmont volunteers and employees are planning a New Year’s Eve celebration. The focus will be on the city’s Squirrel Drop countdown to the new year featuring Sparky the Squirrel. Terry Batey, Sparky’s creator, created a much taller, yet-to-be-named second squirrel so Saturday night’s attendees can pose with it in photos.
PIEDMONT, AL

