On Thursday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture and arrest of 27-year-old Eric Virta of a Brewer Road Kingston address. Back on December 18th, Floyd County Police searched the Johnson community for Virta following a domestic altercation that involved a shooting at a home on Brewer Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. According to Floyd County Jail Records Virta is being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, pointing a gun at another, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO