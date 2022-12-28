Read full article on original website
Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man
A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 29, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, December 29, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 29, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Kay Ivey names short-term replacement for Autauga County sheriff; appoints Blount County judge
Gov. Kay Ivey announced three appointments today, including a temporary replacement for Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died Monday after a brief battle with cancer. Sedinger, 72, a Vietnam War combat veteran, was buried today with full military and law enforcement honors, according to the Montgomery Advertiser. Sedinger was set to begin his third term on Jan. 16. Chief Deputy David Hill will fill the position until that date, the governor’s office said.
A Fort Payne Man Killed on Christmas Eve
ALBERTVILLE, Ala-- A Fort Payne man was killed in a two-car crash on Christmas Eve in Marshall County. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated that the accident happened around 7:20 p.m. approximately 4 miles north of Albertville. Christopher Bell, 48 was fatally injured when the van he was driving collided...
Wanted Shooting Suspect Arrested
On Thursday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture and arrest of 27-year-old Eric Virta of a Brewer Road Kingston address. Back on December 18th, Floyd County Police searched the Johnson community for Virta following a domestic altercation that involved a shooting at a home on Brewer Road. No one was injured as a result of the shooting. According to Floyd County Jail Records Virta is being charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, pointing a gun at another, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, theft by taking, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
St. Clair County Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Head-On Collision in DeKalb County
St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama. A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Arrest made in hit-and-run death of missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
Burn Ban in Effect for Gadsden, Etowah County
The Gadsden/Etowah Emergency Management Agency is asking residents in the area not to burn anything outdoors. There have been seven brush and grass fires within a short span. With the current winds, fires can quickly get out of control. We will have more details on this story as they are...
Court Approval for Food City
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- After nearly a year of dispute, Fort Payne will officially be getting a Food City. A Public hearing, which is required under Amendment 772, to make sure all avenues of the incentive package were legally followed, was held on Thursday, December 29, at the DeKalb Courthouse. Judge Claude E. Hundley III, of Madison County presided.
Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning
First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
Single-Vehicle Rollover in Sand Rock Friday Morning
A single-vehicle rollover was reported on Sand Rock Avenue (near the Town Hall) at approximately 10:40 Friday morning. We’ll have additional information when the Alabama State Troopers accident report is finished.
One in custody after man shot and killed in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was taken into custody after another man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Gadsden. The Gadsden Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of Morningview Drive shortly after 1:00 p.m. after getting a call reporting someone had been shot. Police...
Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
Out on bond over roaming goats, Alabama man now in legal jeopardy over roaming dogs
If Alexander Tollison's animals, of any kind, escape his yard again, he could easily find himself behind bars, serving the remainder of his jail sentence on a conviction of allowing his goats to roam at large.
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
Retired Carroll County firefighter battling cancer loses home in fire
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Tragedy struck the family of a retired Carroll County firefighter who is already battling cancer. A fire two days before Christmas left them homeless. His face may look familiar—the hero of a 2014 rescue operation for a little girl trapped inside a well. After 22 years as a firefighter, Clay Kierbow hung up his uniform, but he is now fighting a completely different battle.
A Hit Last New Year’s Eve, Piedmont’s ‘Squirrel Drop’ to be Repeated
Piedmont volunteers and employees are planning a New Year’s Eve celebration. The focus will be on the city’s Squirrel Drop countdown to the new year featuring Sparky the Squirrel. Terry Batey, Sparky’s creator, created a much taller, yet-to-be-named second squirrel so Saturday night’s attendees can pose with it in photos.
Gas station employee accused of stealing $722 worth of lottery tickets, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A gas station employee was arrested after officials said she stole several thousands of dollars and lottery tickets from the store. Floyd County Sheriff officials said 60-year-old Debra Collins was working at the Sunoco gas station on Smith Road when she stole $3,000 in cash.
